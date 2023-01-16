Giddey Dominance Shining During Thunder Win Streak

Oklahoma City is carrying a three-game win streak currently with victories against top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Josh Giddey is a major reason why OKC is getting closer to being .500 on the season. He has been dominant this season, but in his last three games he’s upped his level of play even more.

Over the last three games Giddey is averaging 24.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. The 20-year-old has been playing as the perfect tandem with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to put together his All-Star resume.

Giddey continues to build on his rookie season, and could eventually have an All-Star campaign as well if trajectory continues. The three game stretch has shown OKC’s true one-two punch in the backcourt.

His hot streak rivals SGA in the same stretch as they have both been offensive weapons leading Oklahoma City's improved scoring.

Giddey continues to improve his season averages. He’s currently averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and 5.7 assists per game as a second-year player. The Thunder continue to go on short runs of win streaks powered on the heels of their young team, which is in part led by the explosive season Giddey has posted.

Giddey is a double-double threat each night, reminiscent of young Russell Westbrook with his triple-double season. He has the chance to average a double-double with increased rebounding numbers and a lot of season left. With his passing threat the occasional triple-double is in the cards, on Sunday Giddey was a rebound and an assist away from his seventh of his career.

His strong performances paired with Gilgeous-Alexander's dominance could make OKC a competitive team down the stretch and keep them in the hunt for a play-in game appearance.

The sophomore slump has evaded Giddey to this point in the season as he continues to show his developed shooting and skill set to the league.

