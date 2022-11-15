Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37 Not Enough as Boston Celtics Squeak by Thunder, 126-122

In their second match of a four-game road trip, the Thunder squared off with the red-hot Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, at the TD Garden on Monday night. After going up 69-62 in the first half, the Thunder would lose their footing in the fourth quarter after Marcus Smart powered the Celtics to their seventh straight win after escaping the Thunder, 126-122.

The Thunder had a terrific opening in a highly competitive first frame, hanging 35 points on the Celtics behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams’ combined 21 points. And as a team, they could pour in four triples on nine attempts, and the Thunder’s hot shooting stretch would carry over from their previous game.

Boston’s Tatum and Brown poured in 18 points for the Celtics to keep Boston in the game, but their team would be held to just 2-of-12 shooting from downtown in the first frame and would find themselves playing from behind, 32-35.

The second frame felt like a game of free throws, as each team exchanged several fouls. Boston would find favor in the whistle, though, entering the bonus early on, and improving to 15-of-15 shooting from the charity stripe. The Celtics would also attempt to get things going from beyond the arc but would end the first half on just 5-of-20 3-point shooting.

But Kenrich Williams’ minutes off the bench would continue to propel the Thunder forward after scoring seven points in just three minutes and setting the tone offensively. And Gilgeous-Alexander would carry his team over the finish line after finding his 18th point and his sixth assist of the first half, capping off a 34-point Thunder quarter.

Coming out of the break, the Thunder attempted to pull away from the Celtics, going up 90-75. Boston just couldn’t get it going offensively while the Thunder’s incredible offensive stretch continued thanks to some excellent shooting and decision-making from Gilgeous-Alexander and a stellar Thunder team effort.

After going down 15 points, Boston turned up their physicality and made some plays down the stretch of the third quarter to muck things up, force turnovers, and keep the game from getting out of hand. The Celtics would eventually cut the Thunder’s lead down to nine and head into the fourth quarter, down just 87-96 with momentum on their side, thanks to the heroics of Payton Pritchard.

After a wild start to the fourth quarter that saw multiple foul calls, too many Thunder turnovers, and a coaching challenge from Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City would lose its grip on the lead. The Celtics put their best foot forward, eventually cutting the Thunder’s lead to four before Tatum would tie up the game, 107-107, and ignite Boston and their crowd.

Down 115-112 with three minutes left in the fourth, the Thunder attempted to fight Boston’s momentum but the Celtics’ hot shooting, led by Smart, would earn them a 121-115 lead. Gilgeous-Alexander quickly found an and-one and cut the lead to three.

But Smart’s relentlessness would continue to guide Boston to a narrow victory over Oklahoma City and extend their win streak to seven.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will head to the Capitol to take on Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and the Washington Wizards in Capital One Arena on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. CST.

