Gilgeous-Alexander's Game-Winner Lifts Thunder Past Blazers

Down its second-leading scorer, Oklahoma City upset Portland at the Paycom Center on Monday evening, fighting tooth and nail until the final buzzer.

With superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the lineup after a one game absence, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 123-121 on Monday night at the Paycom Center. OKC’s second consecutive victory pushes the team’s record to 13-18.

Gilgeous-Alexander looked rusty in the first half, but turned it on after halftime to lead the Thunder with 35 points, six assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal. For the Blazers, All-NBA guard Damian Lillard scored 28 points to pass Clyde Drexler as Portland’s all-time leading scorer.

Still missing Josh Giddey, Darius Bazley and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Oklahoma City got off to a slow start against the Blazers, falling behind 24-16 in the first quarter. Portland did a masterful job of defending Gilgeous-Alexander, who was stuck at two points while shooting 1-of-6 from the field.

OKC stormed back, however, tying the game at 28 to close the opening frame. SGA got to the free throw line two times at the end of the quarter, sinking all four attempts to even the game.

Despite being 1-for-7 from the field, the Kentucky product was still the Thunder's leading scorer heading into the second period, tallying six points to go along with two assists, one rebound and one steal.

Both teams traded blows in the early moments of the quarter before Eugene Omoruyi scored four points to give the Thunder a one point lead. Just a few possessions later, Lindy Waters III found Jalen Williams on a cut to the basket, who threw down a ferocious dunk.

On the other end of the floor, Lillard was called for a technical foul while arguing with an official about a no-call. After the dust settled, Oklahoma City held a 45-41 advantage over Portland.

With OKC up 55-48, Blazers guard Josh Hart was assessed a technical foul after a Portland basket, giving the Thunder a free throw and the ball. After Isaiah Joe and Lillard traded 3-pointers a few possessions later, Oklahoma City headed into halftime with a 61-58 advantage.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who was held to 2-of-10 from the field, scored 11 points in the first half behind a 7-of-7 performance from the free throw line. Lillard knocked down four triples in the first half to lead Portland with 14 points at the break.

The Blazers star opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to tie the contest at 61. Portland regained the lead on the next possession and would maintain an advantage for the majority of the quarter.

OKC would tie the game at 82 on a transition mid-range shot from Gilgeous-Alexander late in the third. An 8-0 run by the Thunder gave Oklahoma City an 86-82 advantage with just over three minutes left.

After a heavily contested end to the period, OKC and the Blazers were tied at 94 heading into the final frame.

With Portland up by three, Joe drew a charge on Justise Winslow in transition, giving the Thunder the ball. In one moment, the Blazers looked as though they may take a five point lead. After the charge, however, Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins was fouled and nailed both free throws, bringing Oklahoma City within one.

Later in the quarter, Portland wing Anfernee Simons and Thunder big man Mike Muscala traded 3-pointers. A few possessions later, Lillard and Joe did the same to move the Blazers lead to 107-106.

Gilgeous-Alexander found the bottom of the net on a mid-range shot to give Oklahoma City a 110-109 lead, but a quick shot from downtown by Simons gave Portland a two point lead with under five minutes to play.

With less than two minutes left on the clock, Gilgeous-Alexander hit another mid-range shot to put OKC up 116-115. Simons answered once again, hitting a floater of his own to give the lead right back to the Blazers.

After defensive standout Lu Dort was called for a charge, Portland turned the ball over on an inbound play, giving the ball back to the Thunder. On Oklahoma City's inbound play, Winslow was called for a blocked foul on Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder star hit both free throws, giving OKC a one point lead with less than 20 seconds left. Oklahoma City held up on defense, and rookie wing Jalen Williams hit another free throw to push the Thunder's lead to 121-119 with 6.5 seconds on the clock.

Lillard finished a nice reverse layup with just over three seconds left to tie the game at 121. On the final play of the game, Gilgeous-Alexander spun around and connected on a mid-range shot from the baseline to give OKC a 123-121 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Oklahoma City will get a rematch against the Blazers on Wednesday, December 21 at the Paycom Center.

