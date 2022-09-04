Gilgeous-Alexander’s Season Outlook Remains Unchanged After Holmgren Injury

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be committed to Oklahoma City for the long term.

His outlook for the season is bright, new faces injected into the rotation adds promise for Gilgeous- Alexander to continue to produce for the team. While his chances to make the All-Star game continues to rise as he improves and guards are sent to the Eastern Conference in blockbuster deals.

Adding Chet Holmgren into the Thunder lineup this season would’ve helped SGA tremendously as it would relieve pressure on him to do everything and give him yet another weapon to facilitate the offense with.

However, Holmgren is out for the season due to a Lisfranc injury. The injury, while it impacts the Thunder’s overall outlook slightly this season, doesn't diminish Gilgeous-Alexander’s outlook at all.

The face of the franchise is primed to have a big year with or without Holmgren in the rotation. Last season Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 24.5 points per game in 56 games last season.

He also finished his season on a stretch of 30 or more points in seven of his last 10 games.

It was the most points he’s scored on average, most rebounds and assists per game in his career.

The Thunder, even with Holmgren, weren’t going to be competing for a ring, and most likely wouldn’t be in position for a playoff spot.

With the chance for the Thunder to roll out the same starting five as they did when fully healthy last season and adding Jalen Williams to the mix off of the bench SGA could see the same if not more success than he did last season.

Gilgeous-Alexander doesn’t have too much pressure to perform at a high level with OKC predicted to again be toward the bottom of the Western Conference, but even without the No. 2 pick in the draft the team around him could help propel SGA into his first NBA All-Star selection.

