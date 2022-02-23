Skip to main content

Grading Rookies: Thunder Second Round Picks Have Flourished

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins have impressed up to the All-Star Break after being selected in the second round in the 2021 draft.

It’s not only the first-round picks making an impact for the Thunder.

The pair of Oklahoma City second rounders have both played massive roles in the Thunders season so far.

Here are the grades for the pair of second rounders at the All-Star Break.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl dunk attempt

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Pick No. 32)

Grade: C+

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has served a large role for Oklahoma City this season. He has been playing as their center, which isn’t his natural position.

Robinson-Earl fits the mold of a typical NBA power forward, but has been the Thunder’s primary big to this point in the season. Overall he has played well while filling in at this new position. While he’s currently dealing with a foot injury, Robinson-Earl is averaging 7.1 points and nearly six rebounds per game.

Robinson-Earl earns a C+ grade, but a positive version of the grade. Expectations were not high for the Villanova rookie and he has played just as good as he’s needed too.

Robinson-Earl’s potential with the Thunder is high though, his ceiling could be maximized if he is able to move to a power forward role.

Aaron Wiggins, Charlotte Hornets

Aaron Wiggins (Pick No. 55)

Grade: C

A contract wasn’t guaranteed for Aaron Wiggins for most of the first part of the season.

On Feb. 12, that changed, as the Thunder signed Wiggins to a four-year worth $6.4 million. He hasn’t broken the stat sheet, but he’s done enough to work into a rotational role and has played well in the lineup. Wiggins is playing 22.4 minutes per game in his 34 games, and in the last ten games he’s played 27 minutes per contest.

He’s averaging just over seven points per game and 3.4 rebounds. Wiggins is 6-foot-4 as a shooting guard and provides some solid length at the position behind the likes of Josh Giddey and Lu Dort.

Wiggins' best stretch of games came at the end of December and beginning of January. In the stretch of seven games from Dec. 26 to Jan. 7 Wiggins scored 10 or more points in every games. This included a career high 24 in the stretch, as he also averaged just over 12 points per game.

Wiggins has earned his contract and his role alleviating some pressure in the second half of the season. 

