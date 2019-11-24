Thunder
Hamidou Diallo out with a Hyper-Extended Right Elbow.

Erik Gee

Hamidou Diallo will be on the shelf for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Diallo hyper-extended his right elbow in Friday's loss to the Lakers. A Thunderspokes says the team will know more about his condition in the coming days. Head coach Billy Donovan says the one positive about the injury is that it is an upper-body injury, and it won't impact him getting on the treadmill and running. Donovan also says there will be plenty of time for the coaching staff to be around Diallo and get him up to speed as they tweak things.  

No Diallo means we'll see more of Abdel Nader and Deonte Burton.  In Los Angeles, this past week with Diallo out Nader played 26 minutes and shot over 50 percent in losses to the Lakers and Clippers. Billy Donovan praised Nader for his work ethic and says that he is in the gym before and after practice. Nader was at the Thunder's workout facility Saturday which was a day off. Donovan says Nader still has to get better within the Thunder's system and stay aggressive. Nader's most significant issue is overthinking what he should be doing on the court. Donovan says the team must find a way to help Nader have a balance on the floor of doing what the team needs him to do, but also playing to his strengths. 

As for Deonte Bruton, he only played 13 minutes in those two games in Los Angeles.  11 of those came against the Lakers, where he was the only Thunder to have success guarding LeBron James. Donovan says he feels confident in Bruton and wants to keep him aggressive; we'll see if that leads to more time on the floor with Diallo's status being uncertain.  

One other note: After practice today Andre Roberson was working on free-throw and threes. Billy Donovan says Roberson is still not ready to play from a comfort standpoint. 

Thunder and Warriors Monday night at the Chase Center. Tipoff is set for 9:30 on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa and Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

 

Blue Comes up short 113-111.

Erik Gee
The Oklahoma City Blue are now 3-2 after a 113-111 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Thunder on the low side 130-127.

Erik Gee
The Thunder drops their third straight falling to the Lakers 130-127. In the process, Hamidou Diallo also hurt his right elbow.

Hamidou Diallo is Back for Tonight's Game With the Lakers.

Erik Gee
Hamidou Diallo is back after missing three games due to a sprained knee. Diallo is one option Billy Donovan could use to guard LeBron James.

Thunder/Lakers Round Two.

Erik Gee
We have two suggestions for Billy Donovan as the Thunder prepare for a rematch with the Lakers.

Henry Nets 26 as the Blue beat Rio Grande Valley 116-104.

Erik Gee
Mike Henry scores 26 for the Oklahoma City Blue as they beat the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 116-104.

Diallo out, and Schroder to the Lakers?

Erik Gee
News and notes. Could the Lakers make a deal for Dennis Schroder? And Hamidou Diallo is out for a third straight game.

George and the Clippers Sink the Thunder 90-88.

Erik Gee
Despite a big night for Chris Paul in his return to Los Angeles, the Thunder falls to 5-8 after 90-88 loss to the Clippers

Would Sam Presti Have Interest in the Knicks?

Erik Gee
Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News has Sam Presti on a list of potential candidates to replace Chris Perry. Would Presti have an interest in the Knicks?

Blue Knock off the Knicks 130-114.

Erik Gee
Hervy, Dort and Hall lead Oklahoma City past Westchester 130-114

Chris Paul's Leadership Getting Noticed Around The NBA.

Erik Gee
Dwyane Wade is noticing Chris Paul's leadership in Oklahoma City, and Sam Presti is hoping other teams are noticing as well.