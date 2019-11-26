Thunder
Hamidou Diallo to be Re-Evaluated in 4 to 6 Weeks. Plus, Bruks is Starting for Golden State.

Erik Gee

The news on Hamidou Diallo, as you might expect, is not good. Diallo, who is suffering from at hyperextend right elbow, will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. Diallo did not make the trip to the west coast; this season, he's averaging 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor.  Billy Donovan says that Diallo will be able to keep up with his conditioning while he is out, and the Oklahoma City coaching staff will be able to talk with him about any tweaks the Thunder makes while they are waiting for him to return. 

The required writing this week should be about the Thunder's first matchup with Carmelo Anthony. We promise to get around to that on Wednesday. But, one angle I don't hear anyone talking about is Alec Bruks. In case you forgot Burks agreed to a deal with the Thunder this summer, then was allowed to leave once Sam Presti traded Paul George to the Clippers. His destination of choice, the Golden State Warriors. Not exactly Kevin Durant making the same choice, but still, it's the Warriors, and some wounds never heal. 

At the time, it seemed like a smart move for Burks. The Thunder were going into rebuild mode, Golden State still had Steph Curry, and Draymond Green; D'Angelo Russell inked a 117-million dollar deal, and there were hopes of Klay Thompson possibly returning from knee surgery by the end of the season. Since then, the Warriors have been ravaged by injury, and Burks is being thrust into the starting lineup. Over his last four games, Burks is averaging 17.4 points and has scored 20 or more in three of the previous five.

Burks probably didn't expect to be playing on the team with the NBA's worst record (3-14), but he's averaging almost 30 minutes per game, and a good showing plus being cheap could help Burks stay on when the Warriors get healthy. If Burks is playing for a playoff-bound Golden state next season, it will be another reminder to Thunder fans about what could have been. 

Worth noting: the Warriors are just 1-6 in the new Chase Center, while Oklahoma City is   0-6 on the road.  The Thunder's next three opponents are a combined 14-37, there may not be a better time all season to figure out how to win in the clutch.

 

 

Hamidou Diallo out with a Hyper-Extended Elbow.

Erik Gee
0

Hamidou Diallo hyper-extended his right elbow in Friday's loss to the Lakers. The Thunder will know more in the coming days, but, he's out Monday vs. the Warriors.

Blue Comes up Short 113-111.

Erik Gee
0

The Oklahoma City Blue are now 3-2 after a 113-111 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Thunder on the low side 130-127.

Erik Gee
0

The Thunder drops their third straight falling to the Lakers 130-127. In the process, Hamidou Diallo also hurt his right elbow.

Hamidou Diallo is Back for Tonight's Game With the Lakers.

Erik Gee
0

Hamidou Diallo is back after missing three games due to a sprained knee. Diallo is one option Billy Donovan could use to guard LeBron James.

Thunder/Lakers Preview.

Erik Gee
0

We have two suggestions for Billy Donovan as the Thunder prepare for a rematch with the Lakers.

Henry Nets 26 as the Blue beat Rio Grande Valley 116-104.

Erik Gee
0

Mike Henry scores 26 for the Oklahoma City Blue as they beat the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 116-104.

Diallo out, and Schroder to the Lakers?

Erik Gee
0

News and notes. Could the Lakers make a deal for Dennis Schroder? And Hamidou Diallo is out for a third straight game.

George and the Clippers Sink the Thunder 90-88.

Erik Gee
0

Despite a big night for Chris Paul in his return to Los Angeles, the Thunder falls to 5-8 after 90-88 loss to the Clippers

Would Sam Presti Have Interest in the Knicks?

Erik Gee
0

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News has Sam Presti on a list of potential candidates to replace Chris Perry. Would Presti have an interest in the Knicks?

Blue Knock off the Knicks 130-114.

Erik Gee
0

Hervy, Dort and Hall lead Oklahoma City past Westchester 130-114