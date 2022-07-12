Holmgren Bounces Back in Win Over Magic
Oklahoma City’s Summer League team got back in the win column Monday night in Las Vegas.
The game was set to feature the top two picks in last month's NBA Draft, but No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero did not play for the Magic in the game. The Thunder ended up toppling the Magic 84-81 to get back in the win column.
Here are the top performers of the game.
Chet Holmgren
After a forgettable game against Houston the last game out, Chet Holmgren rebounded with a stellar outing against the Magic.
Holmgren couldn’t find his shooting stroke against the Rockets, but against the Magic, he was on point. He shot 7-of-10 and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. His impressive shooting night led to him holding the team-high 16 points. Holmgren then notched another double-double adding 10 rebounds to his stat sheet.
On the defensive end, Holmgren also excelled adding two blocks for OKC.
Holmgren was able to bounce back from a poor outing his last game out, showing his ability to overcome and give 100% each game. Holmgren’s confidence is high and it showed against the Magic.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
The Thunder’s starting center for most of this past season hasn’t had the best Summer League, but he stepped up Monday.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 12 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting. His best performance of the Summer League. Robinson-Earl also notched seven rebounds, which tied for second on the team with Josh Giddey.
Robinson-Earl held down the center position for OKC most of the 2021-22 season, his rookie year, until he was injured. He’s one of many guys on the OKC roster fighting for first a secure roster spot, and second minutes in the rotation.
Monday may have helped his case.
Aaron Wiggins
Aaron Wiggins was another Thunder player who had plenty of shooting success Monday night.
Carrying a 5-for-9 line, Wiggins notched 12 points, tied for second behind Holmgren. Wiggins has had a consistent Summer League providing what is needed for the team’s success. Wiggins also helped with scoring without shooting the ball adding three assists to his stat line.
Wiggins is in an interesting position with his roster spot, he has a contract, but he’s fighting for minutes in the rotation like most of the non-starters on the OKC roster.
