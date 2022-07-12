Holmgren Bounces Back in Win Over Magic

After a forgettable game against Houston the last game out, Chet Holmgren rebounded with a stellar outing against the Magic.

Holmgren couldn’t find his shooting stroke against the Rockets, but against the Magic, he was on point. He shot 7-of-10 and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. His impressive shooting night led to him holding the team-high 16 points. Holmgren then notched another double-double adding 10 rebounds to his stat sheet.

On the defensive end, Holmgren also excelled adding two blocks for OKC.

Holmgren was able to bounce back from a poor outing his last game out, showing his ability to overcome and give 100% each game. Holmgren’s confidence is high and it showed against the Magic.