Holmgren Dominates, Thunder Roll Over Jazz to Begin Summer League

Chet Holmgren had impressive first game in a Thunder uniform providing crucial help on offense and defense as OKC dominated their first Summer League game.

Chet Holmgren showed up.

For the first time Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick last month, stood on an NBA floor in an Oklahoma City jersey.

He wasted no time making his impact.

On the first defensive possession of the Thunder’s first Summer League game against Utah, Holmgren recorded his first block. That was just the beginning. Not only did Holmgren take over the first quarter, but the Thunder also dominated.

The Thunder won its inaugural 2022 Summer league game 98-77.

Holmgren couldn’t have done better in his debut.

He scored 13 points, more than the whole Jazz team in the first, on 4-of-5 shooting. He also recorded a rebound, an assist, a steal and three turnovers. Holmgren finished the quarter with 18 points in the half in 12 minutes.

Holmgren ended the game with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks.

Chet’s ability to pair with Josh Giddey on high-ball screens played a key cog Tuesday.

After the first quarter the Thunder held a stern 29-9 lead.

Giddey also showed his typical skill set in his first action since the All-Star break. His passing was on, and he was facilitating the offense as expected. He finished the first half with five assists and five points, he finished the game with 14 points and 11 assists.

The second quarter the Thunder continued to control the game, but it was the No. 12 overall pick Jalen Williams from Santa Clara doing the damage. Williams showed his efficient scoring abilities and crashed the boards well. He scored 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting and grabbed four rebounds.

Williams finished the game with an ultra-efficient 17 points and five rebounds. Williams shot 8-of-11 from the field.

The No. 11 pick, who OKC received from the Knicks, Ousmane Dieng struggled in the first half. He scored four points on 2-of-10 shooting and 0-for-6 from 3-point range. Dieng did grab four rebounds.

At the end of the half the Thunder’s Summer League squad led the Jazz 47-32.

In the third quarter, the Thunder kept control of the game, with the help of Giddey’s passing ability. Giddey notched a double-double with points and assists and the Thunder led 76-50 entering the final frame.

Holmgren’s offense slowed in the third quarter, but did add more rebounds to his total controlling the boards, he also added three more blocks.

The Thunder dominated the game from the opening tip with the help of Holmgren and Giddey who facilitated the offense for the Thunder.

