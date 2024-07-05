How Chet Holmgren Benefits From Recent OKC Thunder Moves
The Oklahoma City Thunder have brought in Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso this summer to bolster an already 57-win club. Exchanging the awkward off-ball fit of Josh Giddey for a player in Caruso who fits like a glove in that spot. While Giddey is sure to find success in Chicago, the two-time All-defensive team member who scales up to defend big wings and knocks down the trey ball at a 40 percent clip is more what the doctor ordered for this lineup.
Perhaps Oklahoma City’s fatal flaw a year ago was their lack of front court depth which the team address at their first chance to get a ready-made NBA contributor inking Hartenstein to a three-year $87 Million deal - the biggest free agent signing in team history, though an easy list to be atop of. For the first time in organizational history the Thunder could just throw money at the problem - fixing a glaring weakness without having to additionally shell out young talent or assets via a trade.
These moves have catapulted the Thunder to the drivers seat in the Western Conference, but it also particularly helps franchise rising star Chet Holmgren in more ways than one.
For starters, how about the first way Sam Presti laid out at his press conference following the Giddey-Caruso trade: Playmaking. A heightened attention put on Holmgren’s playmaking can make for some high-level offensive production when you account for his passing chops and ability to score at all-three levels.
Though, another area that trade helped the Gonzaga product was making teams pay for cross-matching. Sure, the lack of 3-point shot from Giddey helped the opposition camp a big man in the paint and ignore the third-year guard. Though, the main luxury of doing that was not having your five-man on an island with Holmgren who is sure to exploit most in space with ease.
Now, should teams play that style there’s a 40 percent three point shooter in that spot, and Dort’s jumper has come along way to make you pay should he be the only player on the floor treated as a liability.
Cross-matching likely never goes away, it would be difficult to imagine a team letting Holmgren be defended by a big man for the majority of a contest, but it becomes less efficient the better shooters you surround the team with.
The fatigue factor is the biggest area Hartenstein’s presence gets felt though perhaps not in the way most readers are thinking. A season ago, Holmgren was the teams lone rim-protector anchoring a top-five defense in the sport. While Jaylin Williams made strides, the Thunder were at times bleeding in the paint without Holmgren in the game. This led to some quick turnarounds in his substitution pattern which could have led to the tired legs seen throughout his rookie year in spurts.
Not having the entire load being carried by one player is always good, regardless of position or task, but especially rim protection.
Lastly, the moves gives Mark Daigneault even more flexibility which on top of making Holmgren a more in vogue playmaker could lead to the big man seeing more time with fellow big on the floor.
While Holmgren will still primarily play minutes at the five, having the option to whip out a lineup of two seven footers was a luxury last seasons Thunder team didn’t have down the stretch.
The Thunder are better positioned to aim for a championship now than even their 57-win club was and have angled themselves to be contenders for many years to come.