How Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Stacks up Against Other Second Rounders

Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has a fairly clear case for being the 2021 NBA Drafts best 2nd round choice.

Nearly a quarter through his debut NBA season, Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has looked the part of role player.

Robinson-Earl was selected 32nd overall in the 2021 NBA Draft and one of Oklahoma City’s four picks.

The former Villanova product has already seen several starts, and has overall seamlessly transitioned into a contributor for the Thunder.

Averaging the second most minutes per game among second round selections, Robinson-Earl is scoring the most points at 7.1 per contest. New Orleans center Herbert Jones at 6.4 and Chicago guard Ayo Dosunmu at 5.8 are the next two closest.

Robinson-Earl handedly averaged the most rebounds per game at 5.6, the next closest again being Jones at 3.3.

Jayne Kamin / Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more surprising stats for Robinson-Earl has been his 3-point shooting: he’s averaging 1.2 per game, the most among all second round picks, and shooting 38% on his three attempts per game.

Robinson-Earl ranks fifth in assists and blocks per game, as well as second in steals among second rounders.

While he does get more run than most, Robinson-Earl has a fairly clear path to being the 2021 Drafts best of the rest.

Robinson-Earl ranks sixth on the Thunder in points per game, surprisingly averaging more than the likes of Kenrich Williams, Ty Jerome, Isaiah Roby and Tre Mann.

Robinson-Earl and the Thunder are back in action on Wednesday night, taking on the Rockets for the third time this season at 7 p.m.

