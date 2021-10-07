How Josh Giddey’s Preseason Opener Stacks Up with Other Top Picks

How Oklahoma City rookie guard Josh Giddey's performance stacked up against other top 2021 draft picks.

Josh Giddey, the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, had a stellar preseason debut for Oklahoma City.

Giddey posted 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 8-for-12 shooting in arguably one of the best rookie performances of the preseason thus far.

On the exact same court as Giddey, James Bouknight, who was rumored to be heavily linked to Oklahoma City during the pre-Draft process, had a solid performance of his own.

Bouknight finished with 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting, tacking on four rebounds and snagging three steals in the process. Bouknight was drafted at No. 11.

Scottie Barnes, who was also linked to the Thunder before seeing his stock soar, finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Barnes was drafted fourth overall by Toronto in a surprise move.

Jonathan Kuminga, one prospect who’s stock was so polarizing he slipped to the No. 7 overall spot, finished 2-for-6 from the floor in his opener Monday, scoring just five points and adding just two rebounds and a steal in 11 minutes.

Kuminga will more than likely finish with significantly less opportunity than his peers being that the Warriors, led by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, will be on the brink of contention.

On Tuesday, third overall pick Evan Mobley scored 10 points in 22 minutes, finishing 3-for-7 while adding on eight rebounds, one steal and two blocks.

Top selection Cade Cunningham missed Detroit’s preseason opener with a sprained ankle.

Second overall pick Jalen Green, who had a terrific Summer League, struggled in his preseason debut, scoring 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting. He also tacked on six rebounds and two assists.

Jalen Suggs, drafted right before Giddey at No. 5, also struggled, scoring nine points on 11 shots for Orlando.

Giddey will look to build on his white-hot start on Sunday, Oct. 10 against the Bucks at 6:30 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.