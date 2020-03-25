How Mark Cuban Became a Hero to Oklahoma City Thunder Fans

Here are some words you don't hear very often coming from Thunder fans, "thank you, Mark Cuban." Who knew that in this dark world that COVID-19 is presenting us with, Cuban would be our ray of light?

In a recent interview with WFAA in Dallas, Cuban said the NBA could be back as early as may "Hopefully by the middle of May, we're starting to get back to normal, and the NBA is playing games."

"Maybe not with fans, but we're playing it because sports plays such an important role."... "You know, people want something to cheer for, people want something to rally around, people want something to be excited about."

From Cuban's mouth to God's ears' But, before we get too excited, how anxious are players to get back on the floor? It's a fair question.

If we go by the social media post, Shai Gilgous-Alexander, Chris Paul, and Danilo Gallinari want to be doing more than making Tik Tok videos. But, I would be willing to bet that many of them still have concerns being in close contact with their teammates, especially if they have gone outside the market in the last couple of weeks.

And despite the loss money players are facing, Adam Silver has at least Carmelo Anthony's support in shutting down the association. "Anytime the NBA can suspend a season, you know that there's more going on out there in the world."

"It's bigger than the NBA. It's something that the NBA can't fight; it's something the NBA can't touch. It's deeper and bigger than the NBA."..."So, I condone Adam Silver for making that decision on suspending the NBA because if the NBA wouldn't have suspended it, the other leagues wouldn't have followed."

"It's a lot of things that's been affected. So, everybody just got to take their time and figure out what that plan is."Antony is one of the most socially conscious players in the league. Not only are his comments well thought out, but he also shows genuine concern for his fellow players.

If the NBA is to return by mid-May, then a couple of things need to happen. One: The Xpert Xpress test that is said to be able to tell you if you have coronavirus in less than 45 minutes needs to be readily available.

Two: the number of COVID-19 cases within the league needs to go down. Even if there are only a handful of players with the virus, it feels like every positive test is another day we are away from the NBA starting back up.

Cuban has been keeping tabs with the CDC and says, "if I had to guess based on the people I've talked to at the CDC and other places — I would say that the over-under would be June 1, and I'm taking the under."

Mark, we want to believe in you. And if you're right, you may have made some fans in Oklahoma City until you rip us again.

