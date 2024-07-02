How the OKC Thunder Can Unlock Isaiah Hartenstein’s Outside Shooting Potential
Oklahoma City made one of the biggest splashes of the summer so far by adding Isaiah Hartenstein on a mega deal. The Thunder cruised to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and swept a playoff series, but seemed to be missing front court depth all season long. One of the only qualms with this young Thunder team was a lack of rebounding and a need for a physical presence inside.
Hartenstein certainly fits the bill when it comes to rebounding the ball. He’s an elite glass cleaner and has been one of the best offensive rebounders in the NBA. He’s the perfect traditional big man for the Thunder, and is an underrated passer too. He doesn’t just shoot layups and dunk, either. He has a beautiful push floater and offensive skills that most big men don’t have. His massive frame allows him to clear space in the paint and set hard screens too. It should be a perfect fit for the Thunder.
One thing that seems to be flying under the radar with his addition is his potential outside shooting impact. Hartenstein wasn’t able to showcase it in New York, likely because of the strict offensive flow, but he has a bit of promise regarding his outside shot.
He has a smooth jumper that looks comfortable, and shot nearly 71% from the free throw line this year which is solid for a big man.
In 2022-23, Los Angeles allowed him to experiment with his jump-shot and the small sample size return was promising. He was 14-of-30 from 3-point range, amounting to an impressive 46.7% from behind the line. Many of those shots were taken when the game was way out of reach, but the experiment still seems promising. In clips of his outside jumper, the motion looks fluent and the shot looks clean.
Working with Chip Engelland could work wonders in the evolution of his 3-point shot. Nearly every player on the Thunder experienced a career-year from the outside a season ago and Engelland has proved to be one of the most valuable members of the Thunder’s coaching staff. If he spends extra time with Hartenstein working on consistency and confidence, it could help tremendously.
Hartenstein doesn’t need to turn into a dead eye 3-point shooter. He doesn’t even need to take an attempt every game. But with the way he will be setting screens and moving throughout the Thunder’s offense, if there’s even a remote possibility of him knocking down a triple, it will do wonders for the team’s floor spacing. With his past experience, it seems like he already has a solid base, which is a better start than most traditional big men. Playing with elite drivers like the Thunder’s duo of guards will clear the floor for him and give him wide open looks.
If any team has the ability to tap into Hartenstein’s shooting potential, it would be a team like the Thunder.
