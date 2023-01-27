Injury Report: Dort, Kevin Love Both Out for OKC and Cleveland Matchup

Both Cleveland and Oklahoma City will be without key starters when the two teams face off on Friday.

Oklahoma City hopes to bounce back from a loss to the Hawks on Friday at home against Cleveland.

The Thunder look to begin wrapping up their January schedule that has seen them reach new heights. The Thunder continue to reach a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break.

The Oklahoma City injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key. Lu Dort was added to the injury report for Friday’s game with a right hamstring injury, which will sideline him for the matchup. Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury, which continues to sideline him.

Ousmane Dieng who has missed considerable time with a wrist injury is off of the injury report. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Cavaliers will be without key pieces for the meeting with Kevin Love missing the game and Donovan Mitchell is listed as doubtful. Health and depth will be key factors in the matchup.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Lu Dort: Out: Right Hamstring Strain

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Lindy Waters: Out: G League Two-Way

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Eugene Omoruyi: Out: G League Two-Way

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Kevin Love: Out: Low Back Spasms

Isaiah Mobley: Out: G League Two-Way

Ricky Rubio: Out: Left Knee Injury Management

Dylan Windler: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Donovan Mitchell: Doubtful: Left Groin Strain

Tip-off for the Cavs and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Thunder are currently 1.5-point favorites.

