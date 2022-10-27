Skip to main content

Injury Report: Giddey Remains Out with Ankle Issue

Oklahoma City and the Clippers will both be without key players in their meeting on Thursday.

Oklahoma City is getting a chance to get back-to-back wins.

The Thunder return to the Paycom Center on Thursday for a second straight matchup against the Clippers. The same squad OKC beat on Tuesday.

The Thunder’s injuries have come at unfortunate times to unfortunate players including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey.

In the Thunder’s opener rookie Jalen Williams suffered an orbital fracture and is expected to be evaluated at a later date after undergoing surgery, he will not play Thursday.

Thunder second-year guard Giddey injured his ankle in the Thunder’s recent matchup with the Timberwolves and will miss time.

OKC enters the game looking for a second consecutive win against the Clippers who have also been debilitated from the injury bug.

Neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George played in the teams first matchup for LA. Leonard is once again out, while George’s availability is still unknown.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery
  • Jalen Williams: Out- Right Orbital Bone fracture
  • Josh Giddey: Out- Right Ankle Sprain

Los Angeles Clippers

  • Paul George: Questionable- Illness Non-COVID
  • Marcus Morris Sr: Out- Personal Reasons
  • Kawhi Leonard: Out- Right Knee, injury management
  • Jason Preston: Out- G League on assignment

Tip-off for the Clippers and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City the Clippers are currently 6.5 point favorites. 

