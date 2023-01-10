Injury Report: Heat Down Half a Roster Versus OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City’s wait for a nationally televised game comes to an end on Tuesday.

The Thunder will battle the Heat on Tuesday in Miami on TNT. The Thunder enter 18-22 while the Heat come in at 21-20.

The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key. Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury.

Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year. Still, Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Heat on the other hand are depleted with injuries. Numerous key starters are out for the Heat as they continue to fight to stay in position in the Eastern Conference.

Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry are all listed as out for Tuesday’s game.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo: Out: Right Wrist Contusion

Tyler Herro: Out: Left Achilles Soreness

Nikola Jovic: Out: Lower back stress reaction

Kyle Lowry: Out: Left Knee discomfort

Caleb Martin: Out: Left Quadriceps Strain

Duncan Robinson: Out: Right Second Finger Surgery

Omer Yurtseven: Out: Left Ankle Surgery

Udonis Haslem: Questionable: Right Achilles Tendonitis

Dewayne Dedmon: Probable: Left Foot Plantar Fasciitis

Gabe Vincent: Probable: Left Knee Effusion

Tip-off for the Heat and Thunder is slated for 6:30 p.m. in Miami, the Heat are currently 2-point.

