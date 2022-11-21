Injury Report: Injuries Continue to Knock Down Key Thunder Pieces with Pokusevski Out vs. Knicks

The rematch of one of the most offensive fueled games of the NBA season takes place in the Paycom Center Monday night.

OKC will once again face off with the New York Knicks in a rematch of a 145-135 game which the Thunder won on Nov. 13.

The game will also mark the first home game for OKC in more than a week after an eastern road trip, which saw the Thunder go 2-2 over the course of last week.

There is a chance that both teams will be without key pieces come tip-off.

The injury bug continues to strike the Thunder with Aleksej Pokusevski again slated to miss time with an injury. The latest blow came in the Thunder’s most recent outing against Memphis where Pokusevski sprained his left ankle.

OKC also has a host of players who could miss the game. Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and Isaiah Joe are all listed as questionable.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Knicks could have a fully healthy lineup or be without two key pieces. Both Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish are listed as questionable for tonight’s contest.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Darius Bazley: Questionable- right ankle sprain

Ousmane Dieng: Out- G League On Assignment

Tre Mann: Questionable- Lower back soreness

Isaiah Joe: Questionable- Right Knee soreness

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Left ankle sprain

Jaylin Williams: Out- G League Two-Way

New York Knicks

Cam Reddish: Questionable- Sore right groin

Derrick Rose: Questionable- Sore right toe

Trevor Keels: Out- G League Two-Way

Feron Hunt: Out- G League Two-Way

Tip-off for the Knicks And Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Thunder are currently two point favorites.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.