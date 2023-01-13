Injury Report: Key Players Up in the Air for Thunder-Bulls

Both the Thunder and the Bulls are dealing with important injuries.

Oklahoma City will play its second half of a back-to-back playing Chicago on Friday after an upset win over Philadelphia Thursday.

Both teams enter the contest at 19-23.

The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key. Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury.

Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Bulls are expected to be without a handful of key players. Lonzo Ball remains out and DeMar DeRozen is listed as doubtful for the contest. Zach LaVine, however, is listed as probable with a right hand contusion,

Health and depth will be key factors in the matchup.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball: Out: Left Knee Surgery

Tony Bradley: Out: Return to Competition Conditioning

Javonte Green: Out: Right Knee Surgery

Carlik Jones: Out: G League Two-Way

Marko Simonovic: Out: G League On Assignment

DeMar DeRozen: Doubtful: Right Quad Strain

Zach LaVine: Probable: Right Hand Contusion

Tip-off for the Bulls and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in Chicago, the Bulls are currently 4.5-points.

