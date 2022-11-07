Injury Report: Pokusevski Remains Out as Thunder Head to Detroit

Two of the youngest rosters in the NBA will battle in Detroit as the Thunder face the Pistons.

The Thunder enter the contest on the heels of back-to-back losses following a quick win streak. It’s the first meeting between the two teams this season as OKC enters 4-5 with the Pistons dwelling lower in the standings at 2-8.

The Thunder have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season already, but entering Saturday the team is only missing Chet Holmgren long term due to an injury.

Aleksej Pokusevski popped onto the injury report before the Thunder’s game on Saturday and will remain out for the Thunder’s meeting against Detroit. His absence will be major for OKC, a team already lacking in the size department.

The Thunder have exceeded early expectations winning four games while being favored in just one game this season.

The Pistons have also dealt with injuries throughout the season, and remain missing some key pieces.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Right Shoulder Bursitis

Detroit Pistons

Marvin Bagley: Out- Right knee sprain

Buddy Boeheim: Out- G League Two Way

Alec Burks: Out- left Navicular fracture

Braxton Key: Out- G League Two Way

Jalen Duren: Available- Left Ankle Sprain

Tip-off for the Pistons and Thunder is slated for 6:30 p.m. in Detroit the Thunder are currently two point favorites.

