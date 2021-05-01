Injury Report: Thunder missing pair of stars ahead of Pacers matchup
The Thunder continue their home stand on Saturday, taking on the Indiana Pacers.
On the backs of Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City saw their first win in the month of April on Tuesday, beating the struggling Celtics 119-115.
On Thursday, Oklahoma City found the loss column again, dropping a contest to Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.
Gabriel Deck made his debut, showing flashes of potential in a short 15 minutes.
“He’s come in and done exactly what we’ve ask him to do and made a good first impression,” Head coach Mark Daigneault said of Deck after the game.
Oklahoma City will look to add another win to its late season campaign, but will be missing a pair of stars in Saturday’s game. Indiana has two All-Star caliber players listed as questionable.
Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
Luguentz Dort: Out- Right hip strain
Indiana Pacers
Goga Btiadze: Questionable- Left ankle
Jeremy Lamb: Questionable- Left Knee
Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable- Right hamstring
Domantas Sabonis: Questionable- Back
JaKarr Sampson: Out- Concussion
Myles Turner: Out- Right Toe
T.J. Warren: Out- Stress Fracture
Tip-off between the Pacers and the Thunder is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.