Injury Report: Thunder missing pair of stars ahead of Pacers matchup

Ahead of the Thunder-Pacers matchup Saturday, both teams have several star players listed on the injury report

The Thunder continue their home stand on Saturday, taking on the Indiana Pacers.

On the backs of Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City saw their first win in the month of April on Tuesday, beating the struggling Celtics 119-115.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City found the loss column again, dropping a contest to Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

Gabriel Deck made his debut, showing flashes of potential in a short 15 minutes.

“He’s come in and done exactly what we’ve ask him to do and made a good first impression,” Head coach Mark Daigneault said of Deck after the game.

Oklahoma City will look to add another win to its late season campaign, but will be missing a pair of stars in Saturday’s game. Indiana has two All-Star caliber players listed as questionable.

Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot

Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Luguentz Dort: Out- Right hip strain

Indiana Pacers

Goga Btiadze: Questionable- Left ankle

Jeremy Lamb: Questionable- Left Knee

Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable- Right hamstring

Domantas Sabonis: Questionable- Back

JaKarr Sampson: Out- Concussion

Myles Turner: Out- Right Toe

T.J. Warren: Out- Stress Fracture

Tip-off between the Pacers and the Thunder is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.