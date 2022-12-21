Injury Report: Thunder List Remains Lengthy Ahead of Second Blazers' Matchup

Oklahoma City could see the return of two key pieces to the lineup for their meeting with Portland on Wednesday.

For the second consecutive game Oklahoma City will face the Trail Blazers in the Paycom Center.

Darius Bazley and Josh Giddey remain on the injury report for the Thunder’s Wednesday night battle with an illness, they have both missed two games with the illness and are listed as questionable.

OKC enters the game after defeating Portland on a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander buzzer beater.

Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Blazer injury list isn’t too long, but the team could be missing a couple of key pieces due to the questionable tag.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Josh Giddey: Questionable: Non-COVID Illness

Darius Bazley: Questionable: Non- COVID Illness

Tre Mann: Out: G League On Assignment

Jaylin Williams: Out: G League On Assignment

Portland Trail Blazers

Nassir Little: Out: Right Femoral Head Impaction Fracture

Gary Payton II: Out: Return to Competition Reconditioning

Jerami Grant: Questionable: Back Spasm

Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable: Right Calf Soreness

Josh Hart: Probable: Left Ankle Sprain

Drew Eubanks: Probable: Right Hip Contusion

Jerami Grant: Probable: Back Spasms

Damian Lillard: Probable: Left Wrist Sprain

Tip-off for the Trail Blazers and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City, the Blazers are currently 3.5-point favorites.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.