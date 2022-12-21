Injury Report: Thunder List Remains Lengthy Ahead of Second Blazers' Matchup
For the second consecutive game Oklahoma City will face the Trail Blazers in the Paycom Center.
Darius Bazley and Josh Giddey remain on the injury report for the Thunder’s Wednesday night battle with an illness, they have both missed two games with the illness and are listed as questionable.
OKC enters the game after defeating Portland on a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander buzzer beater.
Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.
A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.
The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.
The Blazer injury list isn’t too long, but the team could be missing a couple of key pieces due to the questionable tag.
Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery
- Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain
- Josh Giddey: Questionable: Non-COVID Illness
- Darius Bazley: Questionable: Non- COVID Illness
- Tre Mann: Out: G League On Assignment
- Jaylin Williams: Out: G League On Assignment
Portland Trail Blazers
- Nassir Little: Out: Right Femoral Head Impaction Fracture
- Gary Payton II: Out: Return to Competition Reconditioning
- Jerami Grant: Questionable: Back Spasm
- Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable: Right Calf Soreness
- Josh Hart: Probable: Left Ankle Sprain
- Drew Eubanks: Probable: Right Hip Contusion
- Jerami Grant: Probable: Back Spasms
- Damian Lillard: Probable: Left Wrist Sprain
Tip-off for the Trail Blazers and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City, the Blazers are currently 3.5-point favorites.
