Injury Report, Updated Odds [11/15]: OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
On Friday Night, the court will be blue and the teams will be shorthanded. The Oklahoma City Thunder welcome in the Phoenix Suns for the fifth game of their six game home stand - the Thunder's longest home stretch of the season.
In this contest, the two sides are banged up but still finds themselves in a game worth a daily double. Not only will this game count in the regular season standings but it will serve as an NBA Cup game. Each team will play four pool play games with the Thunder and Suns joining the Lakers, Spurs and Jazz in group B out West.
The Thunder have yet to play an NBA cup game while the Suns are already 1-0 in pool play after taking care of the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Alex Caruso (Hip Soreness) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G Leauge) OUT
Phoenix Suns
- Kevin Durant (calf) OUT
- Bradley Beal (calf) OUT
- Jusuf Nurkic (Ankle) Questionable
- Grayson Allen (ankle) Questionable
Updated Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the day as 7.5 point favorites over the Phoenix Suns and the line has bumped up to a flat eight points. This could possibly be an indicator from Vegas of what they expect to happen with the questionable designations on the Suns injury report.
