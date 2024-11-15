Inside The Thunder

Injury Report, Updated Odds [11/15]: OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

The OKC Thunder are taking on the Phoenix Suns in the fifth game of their six game home stand. This contest will be the first of four for the Thunder in pool play of the NBA Cup.

Mar 29, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder mascot Rumble the Bison waves a giant flag during time out against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
On Friday Night, the court will be blue and the teams will be shorthanded. The Oklahoma City Thunder welcome in the Phoenix Suns for the fifth game of their six game home stand - the Thunder's longest home stretch of the season.

In this contest, the two sides are banged up but still finds themselves in a game worth a daily double. Not only will this game count in the regular season standings but it will serve as an NBA Cup game. Each team will play four pool play games with the Thunder and Suns joining the Lakers, Spurs and Jazz in group B out West.

The Thunder have yet to play an NBA cup game while the Suns are already 1-0 in pool play after taking care of the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

Updated Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Alex Caruso (Hip Soreness) OUT
  • Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
  • Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
  • Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
  • Alex Ducas (G Leauge) OUT

Phoenix Suns

  • Kevin Durant (calf) OUT
  • Bradley Beal (calf) OUT
  • Jusuf Nurkic (Ankle) Questionable
  • Grayson Allen (ankle) Questionable

Updated Betting Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the day as 7.5 point favorites over the Phoenix Suns and the line has bumped up to a flat eight points. This could possibly be an indicator from Vegas of what they expect to happen with the questionable designations on the Suns injury report.

