Is Lu Dort’s Starting Spot Secure?

Lu Dort has made one of the biggest impacts for the Oklahoma City Thunder since launching their “rebuild” in 2019-20, which ended up a playoff season. Dort was one of the bigger storylines for the season, as his impact was felt immensely as an undrafted rookie.

Dort started 28 of his 36 games played in his rookie season. In that season, Dort wasn’t all that efficient on offense, but his defensive impact was felt incredibly.

Since then, Dort has taken leaps year-by-year on both sides of the ball. Assuming he’ll continue to improve, it should surprise no one to see Dort land himself a few All-Defensive Team nods.

He’s also great friends with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the star player for the Thunder, so Dort automatically earns himself brownie points.

Again, Dort’s scoring efficiency has improved, but he’s also taken a 10.4 points per game jump. So, efficiency and volume both took a leap, and his defense has only sharpened himself.



The question of Dort’s security in the starting lineup doesn’t come from his inability to continue to progress, but because the Thunder may be able to get plenty of talent. Jalen Williams is a player that could eventually give Dort a run for his starting job.

Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski are two players that, if they hit their ceiling quickly, can make Dort earn his rights to keep his starting job. Williams fits the mold of a perfect role player alongside the starting lineup, which is why he has the potential to be a great sixth man for the Thunder. As all Thunder fans know, Pokusevski has great potential, and if he scratches the surface of the potential he has, he can easily be a starter level player.

Lastly, there’s Tre Mann who we all know is an absolute bucket. Mann is a seamless bench player, and does great as a motor for the bench like Lou Williams was for the Clippers.

Not to mention, there’s still plenty of draft picks to come in. But for now, the starting spot is Dort’s.

