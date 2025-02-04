Isaiah Hartenstein Continues Glass Dominance for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City has coasted to a 38-9 record before the All-Star break, which is tied for least amount of losses in the NBA. The Thunder are on track to have its best season in franchise history, and this team is widely regarded as a bonafide contender. The most impressive part of it all, though, is that Oklahoma City has had all of this success while battling the injury bug.
The Thunder’s star center, Chet Holmgren, has played in just 10 games this season after suffering a hip injury on a hard full early in the season. Alex Caruso has also missed extensive time battling a handful of injuries, while the Thunder’s rookie point guard, Ajay Mitchell, looks to be sidelined until the playoffs. It certainly hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Thunder, but they make it look easy.
One of the reasons that it looks so easy to the naked eye is how impactful Isaiah Hartenstein has been. He has dealt with his fair share of injuries, but when he has been on the floor, he has been one of the most impactful players for the Thunder. When Oklahoma City fell short against Dallas in the playoffs, the lack of size and physicality was apparent. Oklahoma City identified the need and shored it up in the offseason. Even without Holmgren, Hartenstein has provided the physicality that Oklahoma City was looking for and it's showing up in a big way lately.
Over the last nine games, Hartenstein has exceeded double digits in the rebounding category eight times. During that span, he has record 14+ rebounds four different times. Over his last 10 outings, he's averaging 12.6 rebounds per game.
On the season, Hartenstein is averaging 11.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on 55.8% shooting. He has given the Thunder firepower in the front court and confidence in its physicality. Hartenstein has helped form the mindset of this Thunder team.
Oklahoma City hasn't even deployed a lineup with both Holmgren and Hartenstein together, but the move to add the big man looks like a genius decision. So far, Hartenstein's addition has been all the Thunder could ask for and more.
