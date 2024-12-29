Isaiah Hartenstein Proving To Be Worth Every Penny For OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City’s big offseason is looking like a serious home run 30 games into the young NBA season. The Thunder didn’t need to make any big moves, but went all in on win-now pieces. It’s evident, and even though it’s still early in the season, those moves look like they’ve pushed the Thunder over the top.
Both Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein have made a massive impact on this young team. But considering the Thunder’s injury situation and front court rotation a season ago, Hartenstein’s presence is as impactful as any player in the NBA.
The big man signed a 3-year, $87 million deal this summer to help Oklahoma City chase a championship. At first glance, it might’ve seemed like an overpay for a center who averaged 7.8 points and started just half of his team’s games. But the Thunder knew exactly what he would bring to this team and the role he would fill. The front office’s vision has proven to be correct, and Hartenstein is looking like the missing piece for this Thunder squad. He has been worth every single penny of that big contract.
Hartenstein is averaging career-highs in almost every single statistical category, putting up 12.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He’s also shooting 59.3% from the floor and his floater has been a huge weapon for the Thunder. His recent stretch might be his most impressive. The big man has recorded five straight double-doubles, including eight of his last nine.
Not only has the signing been a perfect fit for the Thunder, it has been a perfect fit for Hartenstein’s individual career too. He now has 12 double-doubles this season, which is already the most he has ever had in a season throughout his career. He has only played in 15 games this season, but has made a massive impact.
This has undoubtedly been Hartenstein’s best season yet, and it’s one of the Thunder’s best big man seasons in recent memory, too. It has been the perfect offseason signing.
