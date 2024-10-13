Isaiah Hartenstein’s Vision Opens Up the Floor For OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City knew exactly what it needed to address heading into the offseason. The team’s identity didn’t need to change, but a few outside additions could raise the ceiling of the team significantly.
One of those areas that needed fixing was the team’s front court. And it’s not like it was a glaring issue a season ago — the team won 57 games and secured the top seed in a loaded Western Conference. When it came playoff time, though, it was clear where opposing teams tried to attack the Thunder. Outside of Chet Holmgren, there wasn’t much depth down low.
The Thunder fixed the issue by signing one of the best free agent big men available in Isaiah Hartenstein. He’s known as a hard-nosed rebounder and a good finisher at the rim, but there’s more to Hartenstein’s game that the Thunder will tap into.
In Oklahoma City’s first preseason matchup against the Spurs, Hartenstein had seven assists and saw the floor well. He set timely screens and made back door passes galore. He has an extremely high basketball I.Q., too. Against the Rockets, Hartenstein played limited minutes and still recorded three assists. He's one step ahead of the offense and knows where to expect the action.
Hartenstein wasn’t in a position to do much of that in New York, but as he mentioned, he’s starting over from square one.
“You're going to start off with a new day,” Hartenstein said. “So start off 0-0. That's just kind of good to see that the whole franchise is on that same kind of level. Every day is a new day. You have to prove yourself every day. It doesn't matter what you did yesterday. You have to kind of start from zero.”
His presence on the court will help each and every player, including the Thunder's smart slashers like Aaron Wiggins and Alex Caruso. He should find instant chemistry within the offense and figure out a way to make an impact early on.
