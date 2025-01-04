Isaiah Joe Rediscovering Outside Shot is Important For OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City’s shooting has taken a hit from last season’s ultra efficient mark. So far, though, it hasn’t mattered.
The team is 28-5 with a 5.5 game lead on the top spot on the Western Conference. They are playing historically good basketball, and it starts on the defensive end. Oklahoma City’s defense is overwhelming, and in turn, leading to solid looks on the offensive end. The team is taking more triples, but the percentages have dropped.
Just because it hasn’t mattered yet, though, doesn’t mean it won’t matter down the road. In the playoffs, the spacing tightens up and role players need to hit shots. Playing against Dallas a season ago was the perfect representation of that.
One player who has hit a wall in terms of outside shooting this season is Oklahoma City’s sharpshooter — which is less than ideal. Taking Isaiah Joe’s career sample size over his recent shooting slump is important for context, though, and if his current stretch is any indication, he’s starting to find his groove once again.
Prior to Oklahoma City’s game against Memphis on Dec. 29, Joe was on an outside shooting stretch of just 8-for-37 from long distance. The 21.6% mark is one of the most extreme stretches of his career and was killing Oklahoma City’s floor spacing and ability to capitalize on momentum shots. It also effected his season average, too. Joe is shooting just 35.4% from long range, which is down significantly from 41.6% a season ago. He has had two straight season-long samples of converting at a 40% clip from the outside, which should calm the nerves of Thunder fans.
His recent three-game stretch is a positive development if anything. Over Oklahoma City’s last three contests — all against tough opponents — Joe has cashed in on three triples in two of those matchups. He’s still shooting 39%, which is lower than he’d like his average to be, but it’s a step in the right direction. He’s averaging 9.0 points per game across the recent stretch, which is right around where the Thunder needs him to be.
Joe is too good of a shooter not to get back on track soon. It feels like a matter of when — not if. The Thunder has certainly missed his deadeye ability, but there’s a reason to believe it’ll be back sometime soon. There’s no better time than the present, as Oklahoma City has a two week stretch that would constitute as its hardest slate of the season. They’ll need Joe to be at his best, no doubt.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.