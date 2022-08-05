Skip to main content

Jalen Williams A Key, Versatile Piece for the Thunder Moving Forward

OKC lottery pick Jalen Williams is a malleable piece to the Thunder squad.

Former Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams is set to be a key piece for Oklahoma City moving forward.

There’s no singular trait that will keep Williams on the court for the long haul. But rather his combination of potent offense, both on and off-ball, consistently reliable defense and overall basketball IQ make him a versatile weapon for OKC moving forward.

Williams has some of the better offensive creation skills in the 2022 NBA Draft, especially for a player who will likely start his NBA career primarily off-ball.

Williams has a slow, methodically cerebral approach to the game, similar to a Thunder star already making his name known with daggers against the Los Angeles Lakers.

But off-ball, Williams can shine as well. His decision making and general basketball knowledge was put to the test in playing the second perimeter fiddle to Josh Giddey most of the time, and he passed with flying colors.

Well-timed cuts, spot up threes and a variety of other moves made Williams a real threat without the ball in his hands. And with it, he excelled as well.

Defensively, Williams’ wingspan allows him to play much bigger than he is — even to the point of guarding 6-foot-10 Jabari Smith Jr.

Again, there’s no one skill you can point to that helps Williams stand out from the crowd. But his variety and mix of traits and talents allow him to be a valuable and malleable piece for the Thunder moving forward.

