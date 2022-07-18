Jalen Williams Has The Makings of a Long Time Addition to OKC

Jalen Williams proved he’s a menace.

Williams was drafted at No. 12 out of Santa Clara, a bit of a shock at the time. But, he lived up to his draft pick in the Summer League. Most games he played in the Thunder’s Summer League season he was one of the best players on the court.

Williams is a 6-foot-6 guard who can be an efficient offensive threat for the Thunder, as he proved in the Summer League. In the Summer League, Williams averaged double digit points per game and was efficient, and, at times, the most efficient on the court.

However, now that the Summer League is over the attention now turns away from what he can do against other young players to where he fits with the Thunder’s veterans and how he’ll play against the best players in the world.

Williams was a mainstay on the court in the Summer League, but that most likely won’t be the case when the regular season rolls around. Not because of his talent level but because of the position he plays.

Full is an understatement when it comes to describing the Thunder’s guard situation, especially at the top. The top includes the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey, all of whom will likely spend the majority of the season in the starting lineup.

The bench group includes Williams, but also includes Tre Mann, Theo Maledon, Vit Krejci, Ty Jerome and even Aaron Wiggins or some combination of those players. Mann will certainly get his due within the minutes after his impressive rookie campaign.

Williams could also likely come after Mann after his impressive Summer League and his unique skill set. Williams could be a fantastic piece of the puzzle in OKC for the long term. Williams has a solid 3-point shot, a solid shot in general, is good near the rim and off of the ball.

Williams, likely won’t start too many games, at least as a rookie, but will likely see plenty of time off of the bench. He has the makings of a long-term piece for the Thunder.

With Williams ability to play many different guard roles and do many different things will make his name a namaste in OKC not only this season but for seasons to come.

