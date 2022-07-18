Skip to main content

Jalen Williams Has The Makings of a Long Time Addition to OKC

Jalen Williams proved his worth in the Summer League and now turns to earning his role with the full OKC roster.

Jalen Williams proved he’s a menace.

Williams was drafted at No. 12 out of Santa Clara, a bit of a shock at the time. But, he lived up to his draft pick in the Summer League. Most games he played in the Thunder’s Summer League season he was one of the best players on the court.

Williams is a 6-foot-6 guard who can be an efficient offensive threat for the Thunder, as he proved in the Summer League. In the Summer League, Williams averaged double digit points per game and was efficient, and, at times, the most efficient on the court.

However, now that the Summer League is over the attention now turns away from what he can do against other young players to where he fits with the Thunder’s veterans and how he’ll play against the best players in the world.

Williams was a mainstay on the court in the Summer League, but that most likely won’t be the case when the regular season rolls around. Not because of his talent level but because of the position he plays.

Full is an understatement when it comes to describing the Thunder’s guard situation, especially at the top. The top includes the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey, all of whom will likely spend the majority of the season in the starting lineup.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

The bench group includes Williams, but also includes Tre Mann, Theo Maledon, Vit Krejci, Ty Jerome and even Aaron Wiggins or some combination of those players. Mann will certainly get his due within the minutes after his impressive rookie campaign.

Williams could also likely come after Mann after his impressive Summer League and his unique skill set. Williams could be a fantastic piece of the puzzle in OKC for the long term. Williams has a solid 3-point shot, a solid shot in general, is good near the rim and off of the ball.

Williams, likely won’t start too many games, at least as a rookie, but will likely see plenty of time off of the bench. He has the makings of a long-term piece for the Thunder.

With Williams ability to play many different guard roles and do many different things will make his name a namaste in OKC not only this season but for seasons to come. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Gabe Brown
News

Gabe Brown Leads Top Performers in Loss to New Orleans

By Ross Lovelace2 hours ago
OKC Thunder, Summer League, Chet Holmgren
News

NBA Summer League: Thunder Showcase Future Potential

By Inside The Thunder Staff7 hours ago
Vit Krejci
News

Thunder Nipped by Pelicans, Fall in Summer League Closer

By Ben Creider19 hours ago
OKC Thunder, Summer League, Chet Holmgren
News

Chet Holmgren’s Summer League Stint Shows Glimpse into Impactful Future

By Derek ParkerJul 17, 2022
Lindy Waters, NBA Summer League
News

Thunder Gameday: Closing Out NBA Summer League Against Pelicans

By Nick CrainJul 17, 2022
Vit Krejci, NBA Summer League
News

Robinson-Earl Hits it Big as Thunder Down Warriors

By Chris BeckerJul 16, 2022
Aaron Wiggins
Video

WATCH: Aaron Wiggins Shows Out in Summer League

By Christine ButterfieldJul 16, 2022
Jaden Shackelford
News

Thunder Birth Extra Opportunities With Roster Sunset

By Ben CreiderJul 16, 2022