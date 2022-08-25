Jalen Williams' Role Already Expanding in Oklahoma City

Chet Holmgren missing the entire season is an absolutely crushing blow for the Oklahoma City Thunder and the NBA. The No. 2 pick was one of the most intriguing and exciting players in the draft class and was in the midst of an eye-popping summer.

How the Thunder handle this injury moving forward will be incredibly interesting to watch from the outside. There’s many different ways Sam Presti could go, and honestly, nobody has a clue.

The Thunder could slant towards progression again, trying to secure a spot in the Victor Wembenyama sweepstakes. Oklahoma City could also see extreme development in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey and decide it’s time to let the team progress. Either way, there are a few prospects who will see a significant jump in immediate playing time and long term stock, and that could be Jalen Williams.

Williams was one of Oklahoma City’s two late lottery selections and was widely regarded as one of the most ready-to-contribute players in the draft. With a projected top scorer going down, there are points to pick up and Williams is an obvious target. He will be asked to play many different positions over the course of his rookie season, and will certainly show off his all-around versatility.

At Santa Clara, he was able to mold into whatever the Broncos needed him to be. He quickly morphed into a star after two years of being one of the best role players in the country. His efficiency held Santa Clara together, and he was truly able to star in multiple roles. Last season, Williams averaged 18 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 51.3% from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range.

He only added to the excitement over the summer, where he looked like a star when he was on the floor. His pace of play and two-handed slams were on display every game. Williams could also handle a good portion of the offense initiating with the reserve unit.

In Oklahoma City, he won’t be asked to do as much isolation-scoring, especially with the starters, but his efficient play style will fit right in. Now, with a massive (7-foot, to be specific) hole in the lineup, Williams will have to take on an already expanded role before he even steps on the floor for the Thunder.

While it was a possibility before Holmgren’s injury, the idea of Williams starring in small-ball lineups and guarding opposing power forwards seems like a reality now. His 7-foot-2 wingspan allows him to guard opponents that have size on him.

Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two elite creators, and developing chemistry with an efficient do-it-all wing that happens to be an incredible slasher is intriguing. During the Summer League, Giddey found Williams constantly on back cuts for easy dunks and finishes. Getting Williams the ball in the middle of the offense off of a cut will always be a win for the Thunder, as he has elite vision and passing skills too.

Williams was already in line to receive significant minutes, but Holmgren’s injury means the Thunder will rely on the 6-foot-6 wing even more. With the expanded role he'll be in, and the talent featured around him, it's not a stretch to suggest that Williams could be on an All-Rookie team by the end of the season.

He seems to have all the tools to be great, and with immediate court time and a role to play within the offense, Williams could progress faster than expected. His ceiling may only climb higher as the season goes on.

