Jalen Williams' Steady College Improvement Bodes Well Heading into Rookie Year

Jalen Williams can do it all.

Not only is he an electric finisher and efficient scorer at all levels, Williams can both rebound at a high level and holds a crafty passing ability.

Williams enters the Thunder rotation after three seasons at Santa Clara, where he excelled earning himself a selection in the 2022 lottery. Williams best season in all major statistical categories came last season, Williams has shown constant and steady improvement in his game each season while in college.

His freshman season he posted 2.8 rebounds per game paired with 1.9 assists by his final season with Santa Clara Williams posted 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The same volume of rise can be seen in most statistical categories for Williams, including the rise from 7.7 points to 11.5 all the way to 18 points per game last season.

Now he steps into the NBA looking for another big step forward on a much bigger stage, and his role should come with ample time to attempt that improvement, especially with rebounds and assists.

The Thunder does have one of the most dynamic young passers in the league in second year guard Josh Giddey, his passing ability was highlighted his rookie year last year, and should be a learning tool for Williams as he steps into a likely high volume bench role.

Williams' passing ability and assist level growth could be considered vital to the success of OKC as a unit, with the weapons Williams will likely have around him on the court.

Off the bench he’ll have fellow playmaking guard Tre Mann, and could also still share the court with the Thunder’s top playmakers in Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort in some fashion at times.

Having a 6-foot-6 guard who can play off the ball, facilitate and rebound all while being able to score when needed would be a huge boost for OKC, a team already moving up the league in rebounding numbers.

If Williams can continue to score efficiently while notching around five rebounds and/or assists his role with the team will certainly continue to expand as his career pushes forward, as he still pushes forward waiting for his prime.

