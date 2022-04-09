Jaylen Hoard Headlines in Hollywood, Not Enough as Thunder Fall to Lakers

Despite multiple career bests, the Oklahoma City Thunder fell short in The City of Angels.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are resilient – no matter the stage.

Playing a feeble six players, the Thunder rolled out the red carpet against the Los Angeles Lakers. Under the palms, they made use of the absences of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook – keeping within striking distance for most of the night. Ultimately, falling 120-101.

For the Thunder, the loss places them fourth in reverse standings with a 24-57 record.

The first frame hosted a see-saw of buckets. In the period, a total of 12 lead changes and six ties materialized with Oklahoma City fetching the last laugh up 28-27 in the quarter.

Georgios Kalaitzakis and Jaylen Hoard posed a dynamic duo early, recording 11 and seven points, respectively, in the period.

Los Angeles set the tone with a 16-8 run to open the second frame. However, their lead failed to reach double digits. Stamped by 10 points from Hoard in the period – Oklahoma City trailed 56-52 headed into halftime.

Oklahoma City generated 32 of their first-half points in the paint, veering away from the perimeter after churning a 4-of-17 output.

The Thunder snuck back into play in the third, charging a 7-0 mid-quarter run to knot the contest at 66 all. After a minute of discourse, Los Angeles stepped up to the stage, unleashing a 14-9 end cap to lead 90-82 going into the final frame.

Los Angeles made use of a slimmed-down Oklahoma City rotation, cracking the game’s first double-digit lead one minute in, and a 16-point gash by the eight-minute mark. Though the Thunder maintained energy, a comeback was not in the cards.

The Lakers hoisted eight members in double figures, led by a 21-point effort from Stanley Johnson.

After notching a 40-percent three-point clip in their last 4-of-6 games, Oklahoma City took a tumble shooting a feeble 6-of-27 (20.7) from deep.

Jaylen Hoard had himself a field day marking a career-high 27 points and 17 rebounds across 47 minutes. Hoard’s interior dominance has remained the theme of his 10-day deal as his array of backdoor cuts and mid-air adjustments paved the way for 10 makes in the paint. The 23-year-old has put himself on the NBA map averaging 17.8 points and 13.4 rebounds on his contract.

Georgios Kalaitzakis strummed a stellar stat line netting a career-best 25 points and six assists in play. Kalaitzakis, who starred as a slasher with the OKC Blue, has branched out significantly in his 10-day deal showing glimpses of perimeter play while maintaining hyperactivity of defense.

Zavier Simpson manned the ship on Friday, closing the contest with 13 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Simpson had himself a revenge game of sorts, toppling a Lakers team who initially dealt him a contract fresh out of college.

Simpson impressed in front of his peers, downing a skyhook in the presence of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – the revolutionary of the skyhook.

Melvin Frazier and Isaiah Roby both added double-digits with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will put a close to the season Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

