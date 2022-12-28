Jaylin Williams Notches First Professional Triple-Double

In the OKC Blue's 112-108 December 27 victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce, 2022 second round draft pick Jaylin Williams had a career outing, tallying 21 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

The former Arkansas Razorback went 7-of-11 from the field and 1-of-3 from 3-point range in his first career triple-double, leading the Thunder's G League affiliate to a bounce back victory at the Paycom Center after the team fell one point short of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in its final game of the G League showcase in Las Vegas.

Williams has split time between the NBA and G League during his first professional season, having played 12 games with the Blue and seven with the Thunder this year. Coming into Tuesdays contest, the 6-foot-9 20-year-old is averaging of 14.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting over 66% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc in 30 minutes per contest.

While the 34th overall pick has maintained good statistics in the G League, he has yet to make a huge splash in the NBA. Williams has surely come up big in important moments for the Thunder, but has yet to truly leave his mark in a matchup this season like fellow rookies Ousmane Dieng and Jalen WIlliams.

The rookie big man is averaging three points, 2.3 rebounds and one assist while shooting just 44% from the field in just under nine minutes per game in the NBA. Williams top performance came in OKC's six point victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on December 17, when the Fort Smith, Arkansas, native pitched in seven points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 3-for-4 from the field and 1-for-2 from downtown.

Two-way wing Lindy Waters III also finished the Blue's victory over the Skyforce with an impressive statline of 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and one block. Oklahoma City's G League team returns to action on Thursday, December 29th when the Blue travel to Cedar Park to take on the Austin Spurs.

