Jazz, Thunder in Deadlock Race to Stockpile Draft Picks

The Thunder have been stockpiling picks for nearly the next decade over the last two seasons, and the league has taken notice.

Now other teams are using the same method in their rebuilds, stockpiling picks not just for the upcoming years, but for draft years down the line.

The Jazz have used this offseason to completely redo their roster. Dealing their two franchise cornerstones, Rudy Gobert earlier in the off-season, and Donovan Mitchell, on Thursday.

In the process the Jazz have stockpiled draft picks from the Timberwolves, Cavaliers and others.

The Thunder own 15 first-round picks in the next seven NBA drafts. After Thursday’s blockbuster trade, where they acquired three future first round picks from the Cavaliers, the Jazz also have 15 first rounders in the next seven drafts.

The Jazz and Thunder are at different points in the rebuild process with Utah just beginning this off-season, but the two stockpiles set each up for future success whether they decide to keep the picks or use them in other blockbuster deals down the line.

The Thunder are in a good place with their draft capital with four first round picks in the 2024 draft, including the Utah’s which is top 10 protected. Which is something to watch as the Jazz enter the changing of the guard era.

Utah and Oklahoma City decided to begin their respective rebuilds around young guards. For OKC it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and for Utah it’s Colin Sexton.

Now both teams are hoping for the draft picks to pay off in their favor.

For the Thunder, their stockpile delivered two lottery picks in the 2022 draft including the No. 2 pick.

In drafts with prized pieces and children of NBA legends it’s setting up to be an arms race of teams in rebuild mode to secure enough picks to have the best shot at those future stars.

The Thunder and the Jazz are winning that race at the moment.

