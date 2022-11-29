Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Becoming Key Piece to Thunder Offense

With the season Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having other players on the roster flying under the radar in their seasons.

One of the biggest players who isn’t receiving much talk around his season is Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Robinson-Earl is once again being asked to play out of position and be the Thunder’s center and go to big man.

Once again the second-year player has answered the call to play whatever role he is asked. Robinson-Earl has turned into one of the most efficient Thunder shooters, and one of the best OKC shooters from 3-point range.

Through the early part of the season Robinson-Earl is shooting just better than 49%, which is seven percentage points higher than his rookie year mark of around 41%. Robinson-Earl’s biggest help has come from beyond the arc, where he is currently sitting as one of the best 3-point shooters so far. To this point in the season Robinson-Earl has posted a 40.3% mark which is five points better than his rookie season.

Overall the shooting marks have led to him averaging 8.6 points per game, which is one point more than he scored last season with OKC. He is playing two minutes per game less than he did in his rookie campaign, but is shooting more and making more shots.

With OKC closing in on the final stages of its rebuild Robinson-Earl continues to prove his worth both for the future and for the current OKC roster.

Outside of scoring and offense, Robinson-Earl has been crucial to rebounds and defense as well. He is averaging 4.6 rebounds per game as well as impacting the game through steals and blocks.

Robinson-Earl has been a massive contributor for the Thunder while flying under the radar behind SGA, and can continue to be a part of the Thunder for the long haul.

