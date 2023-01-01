Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams Lead Top Performers After Blowout Loss

Oklahoma City was blown out by Philadelphia on Saturday, but some players still posted solid performances.

The game featured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s worst game of the season and OKC shooting just 38% from the field.

However, some players performed well despite the big loss.

Josh Giddey Alonzo Adams/ USA TODAY Sports Josh Giddey has stepped up big this season as the second fiddle to SGA, however on Saturday he was the best player for OKC, statiscally. He was a rebound away from posting yet another double-double. Giddey posted a team high 20 points as his shooting continued to improve over the course of the season. While the game was ugly and OKC couldn’t stop Philadelphia from pulling away, Giddey found a way to post solid numbers. Kenrich Williams Alonzo Adams/ USA TODAY Sports With Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aleksej Pokusevski both out with injuries and OKC in desperate need of rebounding home inside, Kenrich Williams answered the call. Williams has seen a significantly decreased role after a career year last season. However, last night he saw 23 minutes of action and scored six points, but did secure nine rebounds, tying Giddey for the team lead. Jalen Williams The Santa Clara rookie has continued to produce big games and solid performances all season, and continues to fight to be an outside selection for Rookie of the Year. Williams last night scored 17 points, behind only Giddey for team-high, shot 6-of-10 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Williams also helped on the defensive end for OKC grabbing two steals and helping stop the talented guards of Philadelphia at times.

