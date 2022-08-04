Josh Giddey Looking to Maintain Success as Top Rebounding Guard

Josh Giddey burst onto the scene his rookie season.

Giddey posted solid numbers in all major statistical categories, leading him to multiple rookie honors throughout the first half of the season. He was tabbed to the Rising Stars game and the Skills challenge before a season ending hip injury.

A major part of his success was his rebounding. Giddey, standing at 6-foot-8, averaged 7.8 rebounds per game his rookie campaign. In this year's Summer League, the guard dominated on the glass, sporting multiple double-doubles.

Giddey didn’t just lead OKC in rebounds last season, he was near the top of the league, at his position. Giddey finished the season just shy of eight per game and ranked fourth in his position group in the NBA.

Alonzo Adams / USA Today

The three players above him were all All-Star guards. Two of the three are tabbed as some of the best in the league, and Giddey is right there with them in terms of rebounding. Luka Doncic led the NBA guards in rebounds with 9.1, Dejounte Murray averaged 8.3 and Jayson Tatum averaged eight.

Giddey was the main rebounder for OKC last season, and while his role on the glass may take a step back with the Thunder bolstering their paint presence in the offseason, his role as one of the better rebounding guards in the NBA looks to be sustainable with his style of play.

Giddey will be a guaranteed starter when he’s healthy, and will get his due in rebounds, just as he did in the Summer League with new rookie big man Chet Holmgren also in the lineup.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.