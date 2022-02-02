Josh Giddey Ranks in Upper Echelon of Rookies This Season

Josh Giddey ranks in the top-5 of most statistical categories among fellow rookies.

When the card was read for the Oklahoma City draft pick at the 2021 NBA draft, questions surrounded the selection of Australian guard Josh Giddey.

However, there are fewer ad fewer doubters around as the first half of the season draws to a close. On Tuesday, Giddey was named to the Rising Star's roster as part of All-Star weekend.

Giddey is averaging 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in 44 contets. Giddey has started every game he’s played in his career.

Here’s how Giddey stacks up against his fellow rookies.

Giddey was the fourth guard taken in the draft overall. With Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs being taken over him. Center Evan Mobley and forward Scottie Barnes also went in the top-5.

Giddey has played the most games of the first six picks, but is averaging the least amount of points, albeit not by a substantial margin. The point span of the other five picks ranges from 12.4 points per game (Suggs) to 16.1 points per game (Cunningham).

On the glass, however, Giddey comes in behind only Barnes and Mobley for rebounds per game, and that race is even tighter. Mobley has 8.1 per game and Barnes comes in with 7.7 rebounds per game.

Of the 12 other rookies selected to the Rising Star's game, Giddey ranks in the top half in most statistical categories. He joins all five players selected before him on the roster, and eight of the top 10 picks are included on the rosters for the game.

With the young array of talent presented in the game, Giddey has the chance to continue to cement himself into the All-Rookie conversation even with a deep guard rotation vying for the limited spots.

