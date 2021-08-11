Josh Giddey Ruled Out Wednesday Night Against the Pelicans

Thunder fans will have to wait another few days to get another look at their newest lottery pick.

Australian guard Josh Giddey has been ruled out of Wednesday night’s Summer League contest against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Giddey only logged five minutes in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Summer League opener against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday before spraining his left ankle.

He was previously listed as day-to-day, but it makes sense for the Thunder to be cautious as they’ll want Giddey to log plenty of meaningful minutes this season alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

