Josh Giddey Soars to No. 3 in NBA Rookie Ladder

Former NBL guard Josh Giddey has climbed to No. 3 in the most recent rookie ladder.

Fresh off back-to-back triple-doubles, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey has soared to No. 3 in the NBA’s most recent rookie ladder.

The Australians move comes just before the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, which gives players rest, and for some, a chance to showcase their abilities in challenges.

Giddey had been no higher than four on the ladder before Wednesday’s, but shot up to three after games against the Bulls and Knicks.

Against Chicago, Giddey amassed 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He had his best-ever game in his first appearance at Madison Square Garden, scoring 28 points, dishing out 12 assists and bringing down 11 rebounds in the overtime win.

In the last week altogether, Giddey has averaged 15,3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists to jump Detroit’s Cade Cunningham for the No. 3 spot.

Ahead of Giddey are just Cleveland’s Evan Mobley and No. 1 and Toronto’s Scottie Barnes at No. 2.

Giddey isn’t firmly a Rookie of the Year candidate yet, but he’s done enough to hang around the conversation.

He’ll need a strong surge near the end of the year to make things interesting against Mobley, but back-to-back triple-doubles are certainly an interesting start.

Giddey has inarguably been the Western Conferences best rookie, winning each of the Western Conference rookie of the month awards thus far.

Averaging 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists through February, he’s looking like a lock to snag the award once more.

