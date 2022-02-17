Skip to main content

Josh Giddey Soars to No. 3 in NBA Rookie Ladder

Former NBL guard Josh Giddey has climbed to No. 3 in the most recent rookie ladder.

Fresh off back-to-back triple-doubles, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey has soared to No. 3 in the NBA’s most recent rookie ladder.

The Australians move comes just before the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, which gives players rest, and for some, a chance to showcase their abilities in challenges.

Giddey had been no higher than four on the ladder before Wednesday’s, but shot up to three after games against the Bulls and Knicks.

Against Chicago, Giddey amassed 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He had his best-ever game in his first appearance at Madison Square Garden, scoring 28 points, dishing out 12 assists and bringing down 11 rebounds in the overtime win.

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

In the last week altogether, Giddey has averaged 15,3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists to jump Detroit’s Cade Cunningham for the No. 3 spot.

Recommended for You

Ahead of Giddey are just Cleveland’s Evan Mobley and No. 1 and Toronto’s Scottie Barnes at No. 2.

Giddey isn’t firmly a Rookie of the Year candidate yet, but he’s done enough to hang around the conversation.

He’ll need a strong surge near the end of the year to make things interesting against Mobley, but back-to-back triple-doubles are certainly an interesting start.

Giddey has inarguably been the Western Conferences best rookie, winning each of the Western Conference rookie of the month awards thus far.

Averaging 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists through February, he’s looking like a lock to snag the award once more.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Josh Giddey is coming into his own as his fellow starters deal with injuries
News

Josh Giddey Soars to No. 3 in NBA Rookie Ladder

2 minutes ago
Darius Bazley
News

A Look at Darius Bazley’s Hot Streak, Future With Thunder

7 hours ago
OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Isaiah Roby
News

Thunder Gameday: Spurs Head North to Oklahoma City

11 hours ago
Darius Bazley
Video

WATCH: Darius Bazley Underrated Performance in Madison Square Garden

Feb 15, 2022
Tre Mann
Video

WATCH: Tre Mann Literally Shoots the Lights Out of Madison Square Garden

Feb 15, 2022
Josh Giddey
News

Josh Giddey, Tre Mann Among OKC’s Top Performers at MSG

Feb 15, 2022
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Josh Giddey Wants to ‘Build This Team Back to Where it Was’

Feb 15, 2022
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Josh Giddey, Tre Mann Breaks Knicks’ Heart, Commands Thunder in Valentine’s Day Victory

Feb 14, 2022