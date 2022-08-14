Josh Giddey to be Oklahoma City’s Glue Piece Moving Forward

Standing at 6-foot-8 with immensely special passing ability, Josh Giddey is set to amplify each and every player on Oklahoma City’s roster.

Most NBA dynasties have had their glue guy: Draymond to the Warriors, Dennis Rodman for the dynastic Bulls, Manu Ginobili for San Antonio.

And for Oklahoma City, that player will likely be Giddey.

Of course there’s timelines where Giddey become a No. 1 or No. 2 option. But the most realistic includes Giddey as the functionally savvy do-it-all player that mends the roster together.

Giddey averaged 6.4 assists in his lone professional season with OKC, and is likely to continue building onto that.

Chet Holmgren, with a 7-foot-6 wingspan and innate feel everywhere on the court, is likely to benefit the most. For now, Homgren is a play-finisher, using his size and length to finish fluidly around the rim with either hand. He also functions well as a trailer, and can be used as a pick-and-roll screener or even a handler at times.

While Gonzaga’s guards were fine, there was certainly no Giddey. Someone who will be able to consistently hit Holmgren at his high-point or find him trailing behind for an errant three-ball.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can also benefit from Giddey’s talents. Any defensive pressure taken in the slightest will be more than SGA is used to.

Of course there’s a plethora of ways Giddey can help OKC in the future. Cross-court bombs to a waiting Lu Dort or Jalen Williams. Heaves to Darius Bazley and Ousmane Dieng running the court. Quick transition play after flying in for a rebound.

Giddey’s future can be encapsulated by small moments throughout his debut year, one general manager Sam Presti was very likely thrilled with.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.