Kendrick Perkins "I Have no Hate Towards KD"

The war of words between Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant is getting personal. After Perkins criticized Kyrie Irving for his lack of leadership as Vice President of the players association, Durant took to social media calling Perkins a "sellout."

On ESPN's Get up, Perkins said, "If you take Kyrie Irving's brain and put it in a bird right now, guess what that bird's gonna do? It's gonna fly backward."..." He's showing his lack of leadership."

"Here it is: Kyrie, you have been on these conference calls over the last two months. You're the vice president of the Players Association.".. "You have been very involved in all this that's taking place as far as whether we're going to play or not. You've been on the phone, and you voted to play!"

Perkins's comments prompted a sharp response from Durant, who posted on Instagram with some pointed words for his former Thunder teammate. "easy money sniper..sellout." Perkins spent Friday on multiple ESPN shows, apologizing to Irving for his "bird comment" and expressing his love for Durant.

Perkins even spoke of May 8th, 2011, when he and Durant hashed things out in Perkin's hotel room. The Thunder were in the middle of a series with Memphis and had just gone down two games to one.

Oklahoma City would go on to win the series in seven games before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. A Twitter spat in January turned ugly when Perkins said Durant made the "weakest move in NBA history" by joining the 73-9 Warriors.

For all the tough exterior that Perkins show's Durant's comments have deeply affected him; Friday on the Jump Perkins bared his soul.

"It's hurtful as an African-American man to be called a sellout that means you turned your back on your culture and your community."... "And that's not what I done."

"I've never turned my back on my culture or the African-American community."..." So for KD to say that about me was very hurtful."

"But at the end of the day, you know what?" .."I can only do what I can do, and I cleansed my soul." .."And I have no hate towards KD; I still love him as a brother."

"You know I did my part and apologizing to Kyrie earlier today on First Take and calling him with the bird statement, but I did my part my soul is cleansed this is out of my hands."