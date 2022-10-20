Thunder: Kenrich Williams Gets Starting Nod in Game 1, Could Change Moving Forward

Oklahoma City fans got a surprise in the starting lineup when the Thunder kicked off their 2022-23 season.

Kenrich Williams was tabbed to the OKC starting lineup for the teams first regular season game against Minnesota.

Aleksej Pokusevski joined Williams in the other of two up for grabs starting jobs in the OKC lineup.

Darius Bazley and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed out narrowly on making a bid for the starting jobs.

Williams got the nod, but did not have the best showing in his time on the court. He logged 22 minutes, scored five points and grabbed six rebounds. He, like most of the team, struggled to find the back of the net shooting 2-for-7 on this night from the field.

He did help in the rebounding game with his six, which tied for third most on the team with three other Thunder players.

Williams’ name being read along with the starters wasn’t impossible, but more unlikely than it happening. Williams was a key contributor to the Thunder last season where he played 49 games, earned praise from his teammates and started zero games.

The veteran forward will certainly be a key contributor moving forward, but his life in the starting lineup may not last too long. OKC will likely continue to experiment with the starting lineup, especially with the four and five spots.

Williams could continue to see nods in the starting five as matchups allow, but Bazley and Robinson-Earl will likely also get looks along with other possibilities as they allow.

he was tabbed with the nickname Kenny Hustle last season, and Williams’ hustle seemed to garner him a starting job, but it remains to be seen if it continues.

