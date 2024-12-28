Kenrich Williams Giving OKC Thunder Valuable Bench Minutes
Oklahoma City’s rotation has been deep this season, and with a handful of injuries, everyone has gotten a fair shot to play. The Thunder’s deep roster has been a luxury, and even through the shooting inconsistencies, so many players have contributed to the Thunder’s 24-5 start to the season.
One player who has had a big role getting back into the lineup is Kenrich Williams. After being injured to start the season, Williams quickly found a role and jumped right in. It’s exactly what Oklahoma City has needed, too, with Chet Holmgren sidelined for the next few months.
Williams is averaging 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 55.6% from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range. He has been ultra efficient in his minutes played and is fitting into his role as a small ball big man. The impact he has had has been similar to the 2022-23 season when Oklahoma City made the play-in tournament and Williams was the small-ball big man.
The do-it-all forward has scored in every single game he has appeared in for the Thunder this season, and is really starting to find his groove. Oklahoma City is a +5.2 when he is on the floor, and his ability to knock down triples is a big reason why. Williams looks much more comfortable sliding into his role this season than he did last year. It felt like Williams was transitioning into more of a locker room voice and a leader off the court, but this season he has found a way to jump back into the rotation and give the Thunder quality minutes.
Oklahoma City will need him moving forward, and especially in the playoffs. He gives this team versatility, and with so many good passers, his cutting instincts and screening helps this team immensely.
For someone who has played so many roles with the Thunder, it’s no surprise to see him succeed on the court again. He has earned his spot in the rotation and gives the Thunder certain advantages moving forward.
