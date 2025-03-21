Kenrich Williams on OKC Thunder’s Success: ‘Our Name is Going to Be in History’
Oklahoma City has been on quite the rollercoaster ride over the last five years. Transitioning from a decade of competing to focusing on the future was a big change, and one that the Thunder had to navigate carefully. Thanks to top-notch management, a development-minded coach, and a few rock solid veterans, this franchise is back at the top.
One of those veterans is Kenrich Williams, who was honestly given the veteran label by default. Williams has been Oklahoma City’s steady hand since he arrived in 2020 — but it was only his third year in the NBA.
He has grown as Oklahoma City has grown, and his presence both on and off the court has been crucial to the success of the team. From years picking at the very top of the lottery, to challenging play-in years full of growth, and now — the top. Williams has been a constant source of leadership for the Thunder. His experience seeing the entire rebuild through is very unique and uncommon. He’s reaping the rewards of his five-year run in OKC.
“It feels good especially when you been here just starting from the bottom… with what we have now, it makes you super grateful,” Kenrich Williams said.
This season, Williams is averaging 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15 minutes per game. He’s shooting 48.3% from the floor, 37.9% from the 3-point line, and a career-best 80.8% from the free throw line.
He has worn many caps in Oklahoma City, from a starting spot as a small-ball five, to handling the rock as a reserve wing. He has also had seasons where he didn’t see much court time, and led with his voice and in practice. He has been the perfect team player for this young Thunder squad.
“Especially, you know, being the youngest team, it means our name is going to be in history,” Williams said. Overall, man, super grateful.”
