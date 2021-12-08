Kenrich Williams Provides Crucial Skillset Off Bench for OKC

Kenrich Williams has proven he is a valuable commodity for the Thunder with his energy.

Kenrich Willliams just hustles.

Williams made his return to the Thunder lineup Monday after missing time with an ankle injury. But when Williams stepped onto the court against Detroit, he didn’t miss a beat. Before that Williams didn’t try and rush back from his injury. He stayed behind in Oklahoma while the team traveled and he rehabbed, at his own pace, to get back to being the spark plug off of the Thunder bench.

Williams hasn’t started a game for Oklahoma City yet this season, but his teammates take notice.

He doesn’t break the stat sheet when he hits the court, but he does enough to keep OKC afloat and make an impact.

“He takes great pride in the areas of the game that are competitive but invisible,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said.

In 27 minutes, Williams scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds and four steals Monday night. On the season Williams, a forward, is averaging 7.1 points per game, which is the second most in his career behind last season's total of eight points per game.

It’s not just the efficiency he brings that is special for the Thunder, it’s the energy.

The four steals on Monday night is one example of the energy the veteran brings to a young Thunder roster. He is the third oldest player on the roster at 27-years-old behind only Mike Muscala and Derrick Flavors, who are both 30.

The energy that he shows on the court for the team has earned him the nickname ‘Kenny Hustle.’ Whether it’s his production on the ball or off the ball, his motor is always high and that’s how he earned that title.

In basketball, being at the right spot on the floor at just the right time can typically be a rewarding venture, and for Williams he’s normally in that perfect spot.

“It’s just studying the game, that’s what it comes down to,” Williams said. “I watch a lot of basketball. I play a lot of basketball. In this league, you know guys’ tendencies and it’s just trusting the defensive game plan and sticking to it.”

Of the four steals Monday, three were from cross-court passes that went right to him, with little work to be done. He was simply in the perfect place at the perfect time—his specialty.

“That’s just what Kenrich does, all of the little things right,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. “In the passing lanes, 50/50 balls, rebounds, and then he has game offensively. He knows his spots and plays within himself.”

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.