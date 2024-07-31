Kevin Durant Listed as OKC Thunder’s Top All-Time Olympian
Once again, Kevin Durant is taking the international basketball scene by storm. Since he began playing professional basketball, Durant has been a staple for the men’s USA basketball squad.
In a Bleacher Report article, Andy Bailey listed every team’s Olympics basketball GOAT. He went in to detail on a few of the best Team USA basketball players of all time, and which NBA team they belong to. Of course, Oklahoma City’s was Kevin Durant.
“Kevin Durant is arguably the greatest basketball player in the history of the Olympics,” he wrote. “Not just Team USA. The entire history of the Olympics. Prior to 2024, Durant had appeared in three Olympics and averaged 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 3.2 assists, while shooting 56.3 percent on twos and 50.0 percent from three.
“He was on typically stacked American teams for each of those runs, led all three of them in scoring and won three gold medals. With his length, versatility and one of the smoothest jump shots in the history of basketball, KD is an ideal fit in the FIBA game, with its shorter three-point line and emphasis on skill at every position.”
Kevin Durant has three gold medals in all, but his lone gold medal for Team USA as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder came in 2012. That’s a team Thunder fans look back on with great memories, as Oklahoma City boasted three players from that gold medal squad. Both Russell Westbrook and James Harden joined Durant in London and played a part in taking home the gold.
Durant was drafted by the Sonics in 2007 before the team was relocated to Oklahoma City, and he has spent the majority of his career with the Thunder. He played in Oklahoma City from 2008 to 2015 before departing for Golden State. His exit is one of the most infamous in NBA history, but Thunder fans will always have a soft spot in their heart for Durant. There have even been guesses and rumors that he ends his career in Oklahoma City.
While it has been quite some time since Durant last suited up for the Thunder, he’ll always be the organization’s best Olympic Basketball player. He truly is one of the best of all time, and for any member of the Thunder to surpass him would be an extremely tall task.
Durant has a chance to win a fourth gold medal over the next few weeks with Team USA, who hasn’t lost a game yet.
