With the 2022-23 NBA season on the horizon, teams and fans are gearing up for an action-packed year. Excitement grew further when the season schedule was released on August 17, giving viewers a look at the marquee matchups to keep an eye on over the next 82 games.

Oklahoma City’s schedule is not one of intrigue in the eye of the national media, partially due to a lack of exposure. The Thunder will play a whopping total of one nationally televised game this year, while the Golden State Warriors will play 30 regular season games in front of a national audience.

Despite the lack of acknowledgement, OKC has an important season upcoming. Developing the team’s franchise cornerstones and teaching them to play cohesively in the same system will be the Thunder’s top priority in 2022-23.

Here’s a look at some of the key games on OKC’s schedule.

Minnesota Timberwolves, October 19

Oklahoma City opens its season in Minneapolis against Timberwolves, a team who won the play-in tournament last year. For Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren, returning to Minnesota is a homecoming. Unfortunately, a foot injury suffered in a Pro-Am game over the summer will prevent the rookie center from suiting up in his hometown.

Minnesota Timberwolves, October 23

The Thunder’s home opener will see the young franchise meet the Timberwolves for the second time in four days. The Wolves added three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in the offseason to pair with all-star forward Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota’s new frontcourt duo gives the Thunder, a team who allowed the most rebounds in the NBA a season ago, a tall task defending in the paint.

Orlando Magic, November 1

The Thunder take the court at home against No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on November 1 in what will be both franchises’ lone nationally televised contest. The top two picks in the 2022 NBA Draft were slated to share the court, but Holmgren’s injury derailed the game’s primary narrative. Even without the Gonzaga product on the floor, this matchup will draw a comparison between the success of each organizations’ rebuilding efforts.

Houston Rockets, February 15

Another rival on the path to future success, the Thunder will take on Houston in the team’s final game prior to the all-star break. Houston’s rebuild is on the same timeline as Oklahoma City, breeding a rivalry between the two franchises. In fact, Rocket’s star Jalen Green and Thunder guard Josh Giddey were selected only four picks apart in the 2021 NBA Draft.

A home victory heading into the season’s halfway mark would give OKC confidence that its rebuild is heading in the right direction.

Utah Jazz, February 23

The Thunder hit the road coming out of the all-star break, heading to Salt Lake City to face off against the Utah Jazz. Utah has recently embraced Oklahoma City’s blueprint to small market success; tanking.

The Jazz traded both Gobert and all-star guard Donovan Mitchell over the summer, giving OKC a much easier pathway to victory in the Beehive State.

Memphis Grizzlies, April 9

The Thunder wrap up the regular season at home against a Memphis squad that beat Oklahoma City by a record-setting 73 points last season.

With strong defensive additions along the perimeter, OKC aims to rinse the taste of last year’s blowout loss with a win against the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed. The Thunder must prevent Grizzlies all-star guard Ja Morant from working deep into the paint and dishing to sharpshooters like Desmond Bane to stay in the game.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.