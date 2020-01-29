Kobe Bryant's Impact on the Thunder

According to the latest injury report (7:30 pm central), Terrance Ferguson is out for Wednesday night's game with the Sacramento Kings due to personal reasons. At the same time, Abdel Nader's status is upgraded to questionable because of his sprained left knee. The Kings will be without Marvin Bagley III (left foot soreness) and Richaun Holmes (right shoulder soreness). Bagley III has only played in 13 games this season due to a rash of injuries. He missed the first 22 with a broken thumb, and then he lost another eight with a foot sprain. The soreness from that sprain has kept Bagley sidelined for Sacramento's last three contests. Holmes has missed nine straight games, and it could be weeks before he returns.

In the Thunders 94-93 loss to the Kings on December 11th, Bagley and Holmes combined for 21 points.

As much as I want to write about the Thunder and what it will take for them to get back in the win column, there's no getting around the hole left by the loss of Kobe Bryant. After Monday's loss to the Mavericks, you could feel the weight Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Dennis Schroder was carrying in the locker room. Among the many tributes being paid to Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Gilgeous-Alexander's might have been the most relatable to fans. Gilgeous-Alexander donned Bryant's number 8 Laker jersey before and after the game. When asked how hard it was to get ready to play 24 hours after hearing of Bryant's death, Gilgeous-Alexander said: "It's obviously hard." he also told of wearing Bryant's Jersey that he wanted to pay homage to a guy he looked up to growing up.

To play or not to play was the question surrounding the NBA. Billy Donovan said, "There are a lot bigger things than the game of basketball.".."But, I do think when you are gifted, and you are talented like if you look at Kobe, he poured everything he had into the game." Dovan wasn't "quite sure" what the right answer was as to whether or not to cancel games. He did feel that the association would have to weigh the grief players were dealing with vs. do you honor one of the most significant competitors the world has seen by playing because that's what he would want.

Bryant's passing also had Kendrick Perkins reaching out via social media to Kevin Durant to make amends for a Twitter spat the two had on the night Russel Westbrook made his only appearance in Oklahoma City.

Charles Barkley pointed out on Inside the NBA; this pain isn't going to go away in a few days, then players will get back into a routine. There will be reminders throughout the seasons that will bring emotions to the surface. Seeing Bryants Jerey's hanging in the Staples Center, memorials written on shoes, and anytime there is a clutch performance, he'll be there. Players like Bryant never leave the game; the shadow they cast is too big to get out of for anyone that comes after them. Just ask LeBron James. For Gilgeous-Alexander Bryant will always be a connection to his youth, for Paul, a friend and contemporary, and for fans the reason we won't stop seeking out the next Kobe. Mamba, you are missed.