InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Kobe Bryant's Impact on the Thunder

Erik Gee

According to the latest injury report (7:30 pm central), Terrance Ferguson is out for Wednesday night's game with the Sacramento Kings due to personal reasons. At the same time, Abdel Nader's status is upgraded to questionable because of his sprained left knee. The Kings will be without Marvin Bagley III (left foot soreness) and Richaun Holmes (right shoulder soreness). Bagley III has only played in 13 games this season due to a rash of injuries. He missed the first 22 with a broken thumb, and then he lost another eight with a foot sprain.  The soreness from that sprain has kept Bagley sidelined for Sacramento's last three contests. Holmes has missed nine straight games, and it could be weeks before he returns. 

In the Thunders 94-93 loss to the Kings on December 11th, Bagley and Holmes combined for 21 points. 

As much as I want to write about the Thunder and what it will take for them to get back in the win column, there's no getting around the hole left by the loss of Kobe Bryant. After Monday's loss to the Mavericks, you could feel the weight Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Dennis Schroder was carrying in the locker room.  Among the many tributes being paid to Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Gilgeous-Alexander's might have been the most relatable to fans. Gilgeous-Alexander donned Bryant's number 8 Laker jersey before and after the game. When asked how hard it was to get ready to play 24 hours after hearing of Bryant's death, Gilgeous-Alexander said: "It's obviously hard." he also told of wearing Bryant's Jersey that he wanted to pay homage to a guy he looked up to growing up. 

 To play or not to play was the question surrounding the NBA. Billy Donovan said, "There are a lot bigger things than the game of basketball.".."But, I do think when you are gifted, and you are talented like if you look at Kobe, he poured everything he had into the game." Dovan wasn't "quite sure" what the right answer was as to whether or not to cancel games.  He did feel that the association would have to weigh the grief players were dealing with vs. do you honor one of the most significant competitors the world has seen by playing because that's what he would want.  

Bryant's passing also had Kendrick Perkins reaching out via social media to Kevin Durant to make amends for a Twitter spat the two had on the night Russel Westbrook made his only appearance in Oklahoma City. 

Charles Barkley pointed out on Inside the NBA; this pain isn't going to go away in a few days, then players will get back into a routine. There will be reminders throughout the seasons that will bring emotions to the surface. Seeing Bryants Jerey's hanging in the Staples Center, memorials written on shoes, and anytime there is a clutch performance, he'll be there.  Players like Bryant never leave the game; the shadow they cast is too big to get out of for anyone that comes after them. Just ask LeBron James. For Gilgeous-Alexander Bryant will always be a connection to his youth, for Paul, a friend and contemporary, and for fans the reason we won't stop seeking out the next Kobe. Mamba, you are missed.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Heavy Hearted Thunder Fall to Mavericks 107-97

Just a little over 24 hours after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant the Thunder took the court without Chris Paul.

Erik Gee

Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Oklahoma City

Here is my account of the final game Kobe Bryant played in Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

by

BallisLife

Chris Paul is out. Thunder and Mavericks to Honor Kobe Bryant

Chris Paul is out for personal reasons and is not currently with The Thunder. Plus, Billy Donovan says that he and Rick Carlisle will talk about how to honor Kobe Bryant.

Erik Gee

Nerlens Noel Undergoes Surgery. Out vs. Timberwolves

Nerlens Noel is out for the Thunder's game with the Timberwolves tonight. Noel underwent surgery to repair a Zygomatic Arch in his left cheek.

Erik Gee

Thunder Smack Hawks 140-111. Plus, Could Oklahoma City have a Buyer for Andre Roberson

The Thunder had their highest-scoring night of the season as they destroyed the Hawks 140-111. Also, could Andre Roberson be on the trading Block?

Erik Gee

Reports: Mavericks and Sixers Inquiring about Danilo Gallinari, Paul is top 10 in All-Star Voting and Injury Updates

Could Danilo Gallinari be on his way to Detroit or Dallas? We also give you the latest on the Thunder injury situation.

Erik Gee

No Timetable on Terrance Ferguson's Return. Thunder Acquire Isaiah Roby From Mavericks

Steven Adams, Abdel Nader and Terrance Ferguson are all out for tonight's game with the Hawks. Billy Donovan won't put a timetable on Ferguson's return.

Erik Gee

Abdul Gaddy has 20 Assist for Blue in Loss to Texas Legends

Abdul Gaddy has 20 assist, as the blue come up short 144-140 to the Texas Legends.

Erik Gee

The Thunder's 41 Fourth-Quarter Points are a Problem for Houston

The Thunder score 41 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 17 point deficit and beat the Rockets 112-107.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Thunder Injury Update and Chris Paul Says he Won't Waive his Player Option

Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel are questionable, Abdel Nader is listed as out. Plus, Chis Paul won't opt out of his contract.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee